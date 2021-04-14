Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2021) - Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (CSE: FIOR) (OTCQX: FIORF) ("Fiore" or the "Company"), a licensed multi-state cannabis cultivator, producer and retailer, today announced details for its upcoming virtual Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") to be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 10:00 am Pacific Time.

To Attend the AGM Webcast

Shareholders can attend the AGM and view the Company's presentation on the Zoom webcast at:



https://zoom.us/j/92941344688 ( Zoom ID: 929 4134 4688)

To Vote at the AGM

Fiore's Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular (the "Circular") and the Form of Proxy (collectively the "Meeting Materials") were mailed on or about March 16, 2021. For shareholders who have not yet received the Meeting Materials, please contact your broker if you are a non-registered shareholder or contact Computershare if you are a registered shareholder.

In order to streamline the virtual meeting process, the Company is encouraging all shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting using the Voting Instruction Form or the Form of Proxy mailed with the Meeting Materials and to do so by 10:00 am Pacific Time on April 16, 2021.

We ask that shareholders who wish to participate and vote during the virtual AGM to log in or call in at the following in addition to participating on the Zoom webcast:

http://iqueue.iqconferencecall.com/ (Meeting Number: 13717442)

1-877-407-2991 or 1-201-389-0925 (Event 14)

To Submit Questions for the AGM

Shareholders wishing to have a question addressed at the AGM can submit them in advance to ir@fiorecannabis.com. The Company will address these questions as part of the presentation by President and CEO Erik Anderson.

About Fiore Cannabis

Fiore Cannabis (CSE: FIOR) (OTCQX: FIORF) is a publicly traded company that has been investing in the development of medical and recreational cannabis products since 2014. Fiore has expanded its operating portfolio to include cultivation, production and retail offerings in our key North American legal jurisdictions of Nevada and California. For more information, please visit www.fiorecannabis.com.

For Further Information

Erik Anderson, President and CEO

1-877-438-5448 Ext. 713

eanderson@fiorecannabis.com

