Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
WKN: A2QLZH ISIN: US29405E1091 
ACCESSWIRE
14.04.2021 | 13:32
Enveric Biosciences to Participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase on April 21st

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-first biotechnology company developing novel cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients, today announced that David Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase to be held virtually on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To access the live presentation, please register here.

For more information regarding the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Enveric's management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at EnvericBio@kcsa.com or register for the virtual event here.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences is a patient-first biotechnology company developing rigorously tested, novel cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients. Initial indications include radiodermatitis, a common and often severe side effect of radiation therapy, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. For more information, please visit https://www.enveric.com/.

Investor Contacts

Valter Pinto / Allison Soss
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254 / 212.896.1267
valter@kcsa.com / asoss@kcsa.com

Media Contacts

Caitlin Kasunich / Raquel Cona
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1241 / 516.779.2630
ckasunich@kcsa.com / rcona@kcsa.com

SOURCE: Enveric Biosciences via SNN Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640222/Enveric-Biosciences-to-Participate-in-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-on-April-21st

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
