Properganda: The Golden State is Home to the Highest HR Paycheques

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Research from Ezra, the leading provider of digital coaching has found that HR professionals looking to earn the big bucks should set their sights on California, with the average HR manager banking a paycheque to the tune of $150,000 a year.
Ezra analysed the earning potential for HR professionals across 20 major US cities, as well as how this level of pay compares to the wider average earnings in each city.
The research shows that San Jose is the city with the highest HR pay rates, with HR managers taking home $150,469 a year. San Francisco follows closely behind with an average HR income of $147,531, with Los Angeles ($135,741) and San Diego ($131,540) also ranking in the top 10. Meaning the Golden State offers the best chance to striking gold in the HR profession where income potential is concerned.
In contrast, San Antonio is home to the lowest HR income on average, with an annual salary of $113,867, but it's not all bad news for HR professionals working in the Lone Star State.
Ezra's research shows that when looking at the average HR salary in comparison to the average salary earned across the city as a whole, Texas is home to the top three cities with the biggest HR pay boost.
The average income in Houston is currently $59,951, however, the average HR manager takes home $127,095, 112% more and the highest HR pay gap of all cities analysed.
Dallas also ranks high, with HR professionals earning 111% more on average, with Austin ranking in the top three (110%).
Seattle is home to the lowest HR pay boost when compared to the average earnings available across the city as a whole. Even still, the average HR worker takes home 97% more than the citywide earnings of $66,620 a year.
Founder of Ezra, Nick Goldberg, commented:
"HR as an industry has become one of the foundations on which business is built and so it's no surprise that HR professionals are earning well above the average income in each of the major cities analysed.
While some offer a more buoyant level of income than others, the sector provides a great opportunity for professional progression in the modern working world. The importance of HR has become all the more important due to the tricky landscape caused by the spread of Covid and will play an imperative role as we look to adapt to a changing working world in a professional and appropriate manner.
This continued importance will only see the value of HR professionals increase and therefore, it's likely the average income will also continue to increase."
City
State
Average (base) annual salary
HR manager average (base) annual salary
Difference $
Difference %
San Jose
California
$73,387
$150,469
$77,082
105%
San Francisco
California
$73,912
$147,531
$73,619
100%
New York City
New York
$70,299
$143,596
$73,297
104%
Los Angeles
California
$66,451
$135,741
$69,290
104%
Washington
District of Columbia
$67,515
$135,559
$68,044
101%
San Diego
California
$64,994
$131,540
$66,546
102%
Seattle
Washington
$66,620
$131,137
$64,517
97%
Houston
Texas
$59,951
$127,095
$67,144
112%
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
$63,234
$127,033
$63,799
101%
Chicago
Illinois
$63,896
$126,330
$62,434
98%
Dallas
Texas
$59,841
$126,046
$66,205
111%
Denver
Colorado
$61,593
$123,854
$62,261
101%
Charlotte
North Carolina
$57,434
$120,300
$62,866
109%
Austin
Texas
$57,118
$120,165
$63,047
110%
Fort Worth
Texas
$57,496
$119,335
$61,839
108%
Columbus
Ohio
$58,579
$118,322
$59,743
102%
Jacksonville
Florida
$56,395
$117,682
$61,287
109%
Phoenix
Arizona
$57,517
$116,191
$58,674
102%
Indianapolis
Indiana
$56,795
$114,155
$57,360
101%
San Antonio
Texas
$54,477
$113,867
$59,390
109%
