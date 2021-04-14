Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.04.2021 | 13:32
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Properganda: The Golden State is Home to the Highest HR Paycheques

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Research from Ezra, the leading provider of digital coaching has found that HR professionals looking to earn the big bucks should set their sights on California, with the average HR manager banking a paycheque to the tune of $150,000 a year.

Ezra analysed the earning potential for HR professionals across 20 major US cities, as well as how this level of pay compares to the wider average earnings in each city.

The research shows that San Jose is the city with the highest HR pay rates, with HR managers taking home $150,469 a year. San Francisco follows closely behind with an average HR income of $147,531, with Los Angeles ($135,741) and San Diego ($131,540) also ranking in the top 10. Meaning the Golden State offers the best chance to striking gold in the HR profession where income potential is concerned.

In contrast, San Antonio is home to the lowest HR income on average, with an annual salary of $113,867, but it's not all bad news for HR professionals working in the Lone Star State.

Ezra's research shows that when looking at the average HR salary in comparison to the average salary earned across the city as a whole, Texas is home to the top three cities with the biggest HR pay boost.

The average income in Houston is currently $59,951, however, the average HR manager takes home $127,095, 112% more and the highest HR pay gap of all cities analysed.

Dallas also ranks high, with HR professionals earning 111% more on average, with Austin ranking in the top three (110%).

Seattle is home to the lowest HR pay boost when compared to the average earnings available across the city as a whole. Even still, the average HR worker takes home 97% more than the citywide earnings of $66,620 a year.

Founder of Ezra, Nick Goldberg, commented:

"HR as an industry has become one of the foundations on which business is built and so it's no surprise that HR professionals are earning well above the average income in each of the major cities analysed.

While some offer a more buoyant level of income than others, the sector provides a great opportunity for professional progression in the modern working world. The importance of HR has become all the more important due to the tricky landscape caused by the spread of Covid and will play an imperative role as we look to adapt to a changing working world in a professional and appropriate manner.

This continued importance will only see the value of HR professionals increase and therefore, it's likely the average income will also continue to increase."

City

State

Average (base) annual salary

HR manager average (base) annual salary

Difference $

Difference %

San Jose

California

$73,387

$150,469

$77,082

105%

San Francisco

California

$73,912

$147,531

$73,619

100%

New York City

New York

$70,299

$143,596

$73,297

104%

Los Angeles

California

$66,451

$135,741

$69,290

104%

Washington

District of Columbia

$67,515

$135,559

$68,044

101%

San Diego

California

$64,994

$131,540

$66,546

102%

Seattle

Washington

$66,620

$131,137

$64,517

97%

Houston

Texas

$59,951

$127,095

$67,144

112%

Philadelphia

Pennsylvania

$63,234

$127,033

$63,799

101%

Chicago

Illinois

$63,896

$126,330

$62,434

98%

Dallas

Texas

$59,841

$126,046

$66,205

111%

Denver

Colorado

$61,593

$123,854

$62,261

101%

Charlotte

North Carolina

$57,434

$120,300

$62,866

109%

Austin

Texas

$57,118

$120,165

$63,047

110%

Fort Worth

Texas

$57,496

$119,335

$61,839

108%

Columbus

Ohio

$58,579

$118,322

$59,743

102%

Jacksonville

Florida

$56,395

$117,682

$61,287

109%

Phoenix

Arizona

$57,517

$116,191

$58,674

102%

Indianapolis

Indiana

$56,795

$114,155

$57,360

101%

San Antonio

Texas

$54,477

$113,867

$59,390

109%

James Lockett

M: 07584 248960

T: 0207 856 0185

E: james@properganda.pr

SOURCE: Properganda



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640351/The-Golden-State-is-Home-to-the-Highest-HR-Paycheques

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.