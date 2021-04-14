Properganda: The Golden State is Home to the Highest HR Paycheques

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Research from Ezra, the leading provider of digital coaching has found that HR professionals looking to earn the big bucks should set their sights on California, with the average HR manager banking a paycheque to the tune of $150,000 a year.

Ezra analysed the earning potential for HR professionals across 20 major US cities, as well as how this level of pay compares to the wider average earnings in each city.

The research shows that San Jose is the city with the highest HR pay rates, with HR managers taking home $150,469 a year. San Francisco follows closely behind with an average HR income of $147,531, with Los Angeles ($135,741) and San Diego ($131,540) also ranking in the top 10. Meaning the Golden State offers the best chance to striking gold in the HR profession where income potential is concerned.

In contrast, San Antonio is home to the lowest HR income on average, with an annual salary of $113,867, but it's not all bad news for HR professionals working in the Lone Star State.

Ezra's research shows that when looking at the average HR salary in comparison to the average salary earned across the city as a whole, Texas is home to the top three cities with the biggest HR pay boost.

The average income in Houston is currently $59,951, however, the average HR manager takes home $127,095, 112% more and the highest HR pay gap of all cities analysed.

Dallas also ranks high, with HR professionals earning 111% more on average, with Austin ranking in the top three (110%).

Seattle is home to the lowest HR pay boost when compared to the average earnings available across the city as a whole. Even still, the average HR worker takes home 97% more than the citywide earnings of $66,620 a year.

Founder of Ezra, Nick Goldberg, commented:

"HR as an industry has become one of the foundations on which business is built and so it's no surprise that HR professionals are earning well above the average income in each of the major cities analysed.

While some offer a more buoyant level of income than others, the sector provides a great opportunity for professional progression in the modern working world. The importance of HR has become all the more important due to the tricky landscape caused by the spread of Covid and will play an imperative role as we look to adapt to a changing working world in a professional and appropriate manner.

This continued importance will only see the value of HR professionals increase and therefore, it's likely the average income will also continue to increase."

City State Average (base) annual salary HR manager average (base) annual salary Difference $ Difference % San Jose California $73,387 $150,469 $77,082 105% San Francisco California $73,912 $147,531 $73,619 100% New York City New York $70,299 $143,596 $73,297 104% Los Angeles California $66,451 $135,741 $69,290 104% Washington District of Columbia $67,515 $135,559 $68,044 101% San Diego California $64,994 $131,540 $66,546 102% Seattle Washington $66,620 $131,137 $64,517 97% Houston Texas $59,951 $127,095 $67,144 112% Philadelphia Pennsylvania $63,234 $127,033 $63,799 101% Chicago Illinois $63,896 $126,330 $62,434 98% Dallas Texas $59,841 $126,046 $66,205 111% Denver Colorado $61,593 $123,854 $62,261 101% Charlotte North Carolina $57,434 $120,300 $62,866 109% Austin Texas $57,118 $120,165 $63,047 110% Fort Worth Texas $57,496 $119,335 $61,839 108% Columbus Ohio $58,579 $118,322 $59,743 102% Jacksonville Florida $56,395 $117,682 $61,287 109% Phoenix Arizona $57,517 $116,191 $58,674 102% Indianapolis Indiana $56,795 $114,155 $57,360 101% San Antonio Texas $54,477 $113,867 $59,390 109%

James Lockett

M: 07584 248960

T: 0207 856 0185

E: james@properganda.pr

SOURCE: Properganda

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640351/The-Golden-State-is-Home-to-the-Highest-HR-Paycheques