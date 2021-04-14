The Swiss technology group wants to officially present its heterojunction modules, which are produced in Freiberg, Germany, at the end of April. Meyer Burger concluded its first official sales partnership in Switzerland, with Solarmarkt.From pv magazine Germany. Swiss heterojunction module manufacturer Meyer Burger is currently working to set up production in Germany. In the future, the Swiss company wants to manufacture its heterojunction solar cells in Bitterfeld, in Saxony-Anhalt, and its modules in Freiberg, Saxony. The first product launch in Switzerland is planned for April 27. For this ...

