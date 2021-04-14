The proposed technique is said to be able to connect directly to the microscopic and medium scale defects in the solar cell materials. It is based on three kinds of noises that science has thus far been able to identify in PV devices.The use of noise-based techniques for the testing of electronic components and solar cells is not new at the research level, although it has so far been applied to a very limited extent in PV research. A group of Chinese scientists has recently utilized three types of noise to characterize different parts and types of defects in solar cells through a technique which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...