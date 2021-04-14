Innovative leak tester equipment provides ultimate versatility and reliable quality assurance

Bonfiglioli Engineering (www.bonfiglioliengineering.com) announces the release of their innovative LT-Pro Leak Tester.

A compact, ergonomic benchtop unit designed to fit in almost any laboratory or production line setup, the LT-Pro Leak Tester is suitable for pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and personal care applications.

Based on the high quality for which Bonfiglioli Engineering is known, the LT-Pro Leak Tester provides versatility in package integrity testing, enabling customers to achieve their testing goals without sacrificing quality or sensitivity. The LT-Pro Leak Tester combines Bonfiglioli Engineering's latest technology with flexible solutions and the ability to inspect a variety of container types such as ampoules, vials, cartridges, syringes, sachets, and capsules, including specialized parenteral containers. The LT-Pro Leak Tester is available in two models with testing accuracy to either 5µm or 1µm, and performs two types of non-destructive package integrity tests, vacuum decay and pressure decay. This capability makes it particularly beneficial for personalized medicine where small batch testing is appropriate and the materials tested are irreplaceable. Capable of performing the same tests as larger in-line machines, the LT-Pro Leak Tester's compact, lightweight design is ideal for limited lab space and is portable for temporary in-line or next-to-line use in a production facility.

Throughout its history, Bonfiglioli Engineering has combined its remarkable engineering expertise with original thinking and innovative technological developments to create superior quality control solutions. The LT-Pro Leak Tester is built upon this expertise and incorporates innovations such as a flexible membrane, large memory capacity, and a small footprint, delivering greater flexibility without sacrificing capability or quality.

General manager Andrea Cavanna notes that "laboratories are increasingly focused on flexibility, ease of use and ergonomics as technicians and organizations respect GxP standards. We support this trend by providing innovative products such as the LT-Pro Leak Tester that satisfy the specific needs of the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care and chemical industries." To learn more, visit www.bonfiglioliengineering.com/LT-Pro.

A member of TASI Group a world leader uniquely focused on leak testing, measurement, and inspection Bonfiglioli Engineering is the worldwide leader in Quality Control Solutions for all packaging requirements in Pharmaceuticals, Metal Can Aerosols, Food Beverages, and Chemicals Personal Care markets.

