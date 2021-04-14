Customer Demand Across Financial Services and other Industries in Australia, Canada, Europe, The UK, and The US Drives new Selective Archiving Capabilities and Data Centers to Deliver Deep Compliance Coverage for the Zoom Platform

Theta Lake, a leader in modern collaboration security and compliance solutions, today announced its latest integration module for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. with the Theta Lake Security and Compliance Suite, the eComms Archive module for Zoom. With this fifth integration module, Theta Lake extends its position with a comprehensive and purpose-built compliance, supervision, and security solution for Zoom across industries.

The new eComms Archive integration module delivers selective content archiving options for any content types or modes used in Zoom Meetings. Specifically, for FSIs, the new module allows regulated FSI firms to use Zoom capabilities like in-meeting chat or polling while selectively archiving and supervising only that traditional 'electronic communication' content without the need to record and store the audio or video components of those related Zoom meetings. FSIs can now customize their archiving and supervision to take full meeting content with retention and analysis of video, chat, and audio, or, select just the content components of meetings they want to archive and supervise. Theta Lake's differentiated archiving functionality enables compliance when adopting Zoom Meetings along with increased usage of its features in complicated regulated environments.

"Theta Lake flat-out saved us time and money while improving our compliance coverage," said Todd Logan, Vice President of Workplace Technology, Advisor Group. "We have rapidly scaled up our use of Zoom for meetings as well as recorded presentation and training content. This new selective electronic communications archiving allows us to expand usage of Zoom with compliance coverage for additional users that we don't need to fully record. In addition to the criticality of compliant archiving, we really save hundreds and hundreds of person hours using the review system and workspace itself. We're communicating and creating more and more content via Zoom and Theta Lake has enabled us to scale our compliance and supervision for Zoom without increasing headcount."

Theta Lake's five Integration modules for Zoom are globally available. With customer driven data center and data residency coverage in the US, UK, EU, Canada, and Australia, Theta Lake's existing Zoom integration modules now include:

Zoom Meetings Supervision and Archiving providing archiving and the industry's only full analysis and supervision for all video, voice, and chat meeting content

Zoom eComms Archive providing selective and differential archiving and supervision for FSIs across any content type or mode in Zoom Meetings

Realtime Compliance Advisor for Zoom Meetings providing real time compliance coaching and resources for employees in live meetings

Zoom Chat Supervision and Archiving providing fully native capture, supervision, archiving, and third-party archive integration for chat

Zoom Phone Supervision and Archiving providing archiving, AI-assisted supervision, and third-party archive integration for Zoom Phone

"Theta Lake allowed us to adopt Zoom Phone and Zoom Meetings across our regulated employees," said Neil Kendall, Managing Director at Tupicoffs. "As an Australian firm with strict requirements for archiving and supervision of communications, the coverage and automated detection even with our different accents, let us get full capture of all aspects of our Zoom communications while making review and supervision very efficient and effective. In partnering with Theta Lake, we are now able to demonstrate to regulators that we actively manage and monitor what our dealer brokers do, as well as how we do it. Theta Lake delivers us peace of mind knowing all our Zoom communications are effectively monitored."

Theta Lake's Security and Compliance Suite offers compliant archiving and AI-assisted supervision to detect and surface risks within Zoom communications across shared, shown, spoken, and typed content in voice, video, and in-meeting chat, in screen shares, in chat messages, emojis, or on the phone. That includes patented and patent pending coverage for participants, cloud-apps shared on screen, content in meeting whiteboards, content shared in screens, meeting chat, links to cloud apps, standalone chat, and voice content in meetings or standalone in Zoom Phone. Additionally, using Zoom's robust new security APIs, Theta Lake can provide centralized reporting, alerting, remediation and enforcement of Zoom settings across employees and groups in the organization to enforce use of waiting rooms, recording, and camera-off by default.

"Theta Lake continues to deliver innovation for Zoom customers for advanced compliance use cases," said Paul Magnaghi, Global ISV Program Leader, Zoom. "Working with ISV partners like Theta Lake on new compliance functionality allows Zoom to drive leadership in this critical area for our customers and the market. We are delighted to see the growth in capabilities and global customer adoption of our joint solutions."

"Requirements and challenges for compliance and security are only getting more complicated for organizations and Theta Lake is thrilled to continue to partner with Zoom to effectively and efficiently address that pain for customers," said Devin Redmond, CEO at Theta Lake. "Unified communications have become integral to today's workplace across industries including Financial Services, Tech, Government, Healthcare, and more. This new integration module and our expanded footprint allows more organizations across industries and across the globe to address even the most stringent compliance and security needs for video, voice, and chat collaboration."

About Theta Lake

Theta Lake, Inc., winner of UC Today's 2020 Best Compliance Product and Best Security Product, was founded in 2017 by proven entrepreneurs and technologists with decades of enterprise experience and industry recognition. With a mission to provide modern collaboration security and compliance, Theta Lake's patented AI helps security and compliance teams more effectively and quickly scale their risk detection and the workflows for communication archiving, security, data loss protection, and supervision of modern video, voice, and chat collaboration systems. The Theta Lake Compliance Suite achieved SOC 2, Type 2 certification. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or Twitter at @thetalake.

