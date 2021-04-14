Minerco, Inc: Minerco Retains Lobbying Firm to Support Efforts to Decriminalize Psilocybin in Detroit and Surrounding Areas

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Minerco, Inc. "The Magic Mushroom Company" (OTC PINK:MINE) today announced that it has retained a lobbying firm to play an expanded role in the Company's lobbying efforts. The firm will be joining forces with Minerco's government relations staff to decriminalize psilocybin in Detroit, Michigan and surrounding areas. Ann Arbor, Michigan recently joined Denver, Colorado; Oakland, California, Santa Cruz, California; and Washington, D.C. as cities across the nation that have decriminalized naturally occurring psychedelics sometimes referred to as entheogenic plants and fungi. Oregon voters passed a ballot measure in November that will create a program for medicinal use of psilocybin.

"This is a pivotal time for our movement and for the psilocybin industry," said Julius Jenge, Chief Executive Officer of Minerco, Inc. "The success of marijuana decriminalization and legalization efforts in the United States has provided a blueprint for proponents of other drugs that are currently regulated similarly in United States such as psilocybin. We are optimistic that voters across the nation will realize the medicinal benefits of psilocybin just as they did with cannabis and will join us in supporting nationwide reforms in the laws prohibiting the manufacturing and distribution of psilocybin and comparable drugs."

Recent studies of the effects of psilocybin suggest it can be used to treat a wide range of ailments from insomnia to depression. The Ann Arbor decriminalization resolution additionally cited benefits of using natural psychedelic compounds to break addiction to other drugs, such as opiates, heroin and methamphetamines.

The drugs specifically targeted by prior decriminalization efforts include: psilocybin, which is found in various strains of mushrooms; mescaline, found in San Pedro and peyote cacti; ibogaine, which comes from the iboga plant, an African shrub; and dimethyltryptamine, commonly referred to as DMT, from ayahuasca tea that is made with various South American plants.

About Minerco, Inc.

Minerco, Inc., "The Magic Mushroom Company" (OTC Pink: MINE), is the pioneering company specializing in the research, production, and distribution of psilocybin mushroom products ("Magic Mushrooms"). The Blockchain token SHRU can be used for purchases relating to psilocybin and cannabis. SHRU can be purchased at www.shrucoin.com. Consumers can also utilize the SHRUCOIN Pay app by visiting www.shrucoinpay.com. To learn more about Minerco, Inc. please visit www.minercoinc.com.

Follow us on twitter

@minercoinc

Investor relations

miners@minercoinc.com

MINERCO, INC. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

# # #

Minerco Investor Relations

Phone: 323-380-4500

SOURCE: Minerco, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640361/Minerco-Retains-Lobbying-Firm-to-Support-Efforts-to-Decriminalize-Psilocybin-in-Detroit-and-Surrounding-Areas