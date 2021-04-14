Lineal, Powered by Aparavi, Plans to Transform the Legal Data Services Market

New Strategic Relationship Employs Aparavi's Data Intelligence and Automation Platform within Lineal's AI-Enabled eDiscovery, Information Governance and Cyber Incident Response Offerings

SANTA MONICA, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / APARAVI® Software Corporation, the trusted disruptor in unstructured data management and Lineal Services, an AI-enabled legal technology services company today, announced a strategic partnership to transform the legal data services market. Lineal, the pioneering global leader in AI-enabled legal services, will integrate Aparavi with its best-in-breed data solutions, offering Lineal's corporate and law firm clients advanced resources around information governance, compliance, cybersecurity and eDiscovery.

Lineal has worked closely with Aparavi, the Platform, over recent months to forge a go-to-market collaboration to reduce the cost and complexity of managing large unstructured data volumes. Aparavi's Platform enables data discovery with automated classification, data optimization (including defensible deletion), and easy migration to alternative data stores such as on-premises storage or major clouds. It gives users visibility and insight into data, even across diverse systems and locations (core data center, cloud, edge, and endpoint).

As legacy companies rely on data, many don't have the cutting-edge tools Aparavi provides to exploit what they store. Aparavi users found that 15-40% of data is trash, specifically redundant, obsolete, or trivial (ROT), and intelligently reducing this data streamlines the data infrastructure - and reduces IT costs significantly. ROT data and dark data - whose contents and importance are unknown - also pose a risk that needs to be mitigated.

Data privacy regulations like General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) grant residents the right to request access to their personal information in the form of Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs). Aparavi empowers Lineal to assist clients with expedited DSAR requests and data governance driven by automated classification. Without automated classification, companies risk data compliance with manual classification and human error. Aparavi's automated classification tools reduce risk by offering custom or premade tags for data privacy laws like GDPR or CCPA; overlapping classifications for advanced management; and automatically classifying new files entering the client's system.

"One of my first objectives at Lineal was to design a data governance offering that would help our clients truly understand their information, mitigate their risks, and better prepare them for information governance, compliance, investigations, M&A deals, and litigation. After months of carefully analyzing the market and vetting countless technologies, it became evident that there was no better platform solution or company to partner with than Aparavi," stated Marco Nasca, Chief Innovation Officer of Lineal. "Over the past six months, our operations groups have worked closely with Aparavi to construct a solution that combines Aparavi's world-class technology while leveraging the fullest extent of our expansive AI solutions and global professional services team."

"Lineal is a powerful force in legal technology services and by collaborating through the Aparavi Advantage Program we have a common mission to enhance data management services for the vast amount of customers with data-intensive businesses," says Adrian Knapp, CEO & Chairman of Aparavi Software Corporation. "Aparavi's SaaS platform helps partners create new data services and solution offerings for their customers to find and unlock the value of distributed unstructured-data not matter where it lives while mitigating risk, reducing costs and creating new value from their data".

Aparavi's strategic Platform alliances include Microsoft, PureStorage, RStor, Qumulo, and validated cloud partners include Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Wasabi, and Oracle Cloud.

For more information about the Aparavi Advantage Program, please visit aparavi.com/partners.

About Lineal

Lineal Services is a global legal data services organization leveraging AI and process-driven workflows to solve information governance, discovery, privacy, compliance, DSAR, conversion, and cybersecurity issues for corporations and law firms. Headquartered in London, and with offices throughout North and South America, Europe, and Asia, Lineal has been delivering pioneering solutions since 2009. Learn more about us or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Aparavi Software Corporation

Aparavi is the Data Intelligence and Automation Platform helping organizations find and unlock the value of data, no matter where it lives. Aparavi cloud-based platform with deep intelligence finds, automates, governs, and consolidates distributed data easily. Aparavi ensures secure access for modern data demands of analytics, machine learning, and collaboration, connecting business and IT to transform data into a competitive asset. Aparavi is a privately funded company headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. For more information, visit aparavi.com, and stay informed by following Aparavi on LinkedIn and Twitter.

