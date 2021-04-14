GlobeX Data Ltd.: Tormont Group Issues Research Report on GlobeX Data

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announces that Tormont Group, a premier corporate advisory group based in Toronto, Canada, has issued a research report on GlobeX Data Ltd. The report can be read at the following link:

https://tormont50.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/GlobeX-Data-report-4-6-21-4.pdf

As a Premier Corporate Advisory, Tormont Group works with client companies to execute all facets of successful strategy, including M&A, market positioning, executive recruitment, financing and funding strategy, and international representation. Additionally, Tormont Group creates strategic marketing and outreach programs for client companies which represent a singular and uniform messaging to investors and customers.

The report has been headed by Jim McFadden, head of research and strategy for Tormont Group. According to the Tormont Group website, Jim McFadden has worked as an equity analyst and portfolio manager on Wall Street for more than 25 years, first as Institutional Investor-ranked utilities analyst with Bear Stearns and Goldman Sachs and then as a long-short portfolio manager with hedge funds such as Amaranth Advisors and the Bass Brothers. In addition, he headed JP Morgan's North American equity proprietary trading desk.

Mr. McFadden holds an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (graduated with Distinction), as well an undergraduate civil engineering degree from the University of Notre Dame (Magna Cum Laude) and a MS degree in aeronautical engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

The report will be sent to over 70 institutions, buy-side funds and family offices that Tormont Group has cultivated close relationship with over the last 20 years.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are very happy to work with such a well-respected company as Tormont Group. Tormont has been diligent in its research and their team is first rate. We are very grateful for the fact that Tormont will introduce GlobeX Data to their network of buy-side funds, family office and retail institutional brokers, both in the USA and Canada. Having institutional interest in GlobeX is part of our plan to increase awareness and market liquidity in our securities in Canada, the USA and Germany, in tandem with the work we are doing operationally and our goal to reach profitability on the horizon in 2022. We look forward in expanding our awareness to institutions in Canada, the USA and Europe, through Tormont and other efforts the Company is undergoing with the help of its network and shareholders worldwide."

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

