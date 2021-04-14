Soldera Mining Corp.: Soldera Mining Signs Gary N. Benninger as CEO and Executive Chairman of the Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Soldera Mining Corp. (CSE:SOLD)(OTC PINK:SLDMF) ("Soldera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Benninger as CEO & Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Benninger has over 25 years' experience working for Magna International, where he served in several different roles before being promoted to Executive Vice President of Engineering and R&D. As Managing Director of Magna's joint venture developing advanced traction batteries, he was a pioneer in the electric vehicle and battery space, delivering Magna's first electric vehicle in 1986. Most recently, Dr. Benninger played a key role as a technology entrepreneur for Magna, identifying new technologies that could be used to create future innovative products for the company.

Dr. Benninger holds B.S., M.S. and Ph.D Degrees in Physics from West Virginia University and started his career as a research scientist at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), where he served for five years. Following NASA, he joined the Ford Motor Company, where he successfully obtained patents for disc brakes, radiators and air conditioning system components. While at Ford, Dr. Benninger received the Engineers Award from the Society of the Plastics Industry and Society of Plastics Engineers in recognition of his efforts towards producing the plastic radiator tank.

Dr. Benninger has also held the positions of Executive Vice President & COO at the Becker Group and President & CEO of the Amerityre Corporation.

Throughout his career, Dr. Benninger has consistently identified key new technologies and has played instrumental roles in seeing these technologies commercialized.

Dr. Benninger has also:

Served as CEO of a NASDAQ traded company

Managed fourteen manufacturing plants as COO of a privately held American company

Acted as Consultant to multibillion-dollar corporations in the areas of innovation & technology development, including successfully turning around under-performing manufacturing operations, and introducing new technologies that have to date resulted in over $1 Billion in new business.

Dr. Benninger states, "Having a long history in engineering, manufacturing and alternative technologies, I naturally saw the benefits that green technologies can have across the Globe. My experience has provided me with an inherent understanding of the green Ammonia & Hydrogen process'. I am excited at the opportunity to be the CEO and Chairman of Soldera Mining."

Dr. Benninger will take over as CEO immediately, while outgoing CEO, Mr. Faizaan Lalani, will assume the role of CFO and will remain a member of the Board of Directors.

About the Company

Soldera Mining is a resource exploration company with an increasing focus on clean energy. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds an option over the Titan Gold Property located in the Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario, and also owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. In addition, together with its partner, ORF Technologies Inc., based in Toronto, Canada, the Company is working on the development of a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, and is also investigating revolutionary catalyst methods to react Nitrogen & Hydrogen together with the aim of creating 100% clean, and cost effective green, turquoise, and blue ammonia.

Soldera trades on the CSE under the symbol SOLD and on the Frankfurt exchange under the symbol: 601, WKN: A2AFD1

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

