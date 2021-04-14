Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2021) -Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the 2021 work program is in full swing on the 100% controlled Cherry Creek Project in eastern White Pine County, Nevada. Partner Centerra Gold Inc. (Centerra) deployed a geological crew on the project in January to initially to collect geochemical samples on target areas generated from previous work on the property as well as new target concepts developed by Centerra. The program has grown over time to include the following activities:

Rock geochemical sampling (380 samples to date). Soil geochemical sampling (455 Samples to date). Geological mapping, initially focused on the past producing Star and Exchequer areas. IP survey (30 line km). Aeromagnetic survey started. 850 to 1000 line km anticipated to be flown and completed in April 2021.

Much of this work is ongoing at this time.

In order to move quickly to a drilling phase, the company has engaged the services of Environmental Management Strategies of Reno, Nevada to provide permitting services for the project.

Results for this ongoing work are starting to come in and will be reported once complete.

Qualified Persons

This News Release was prepared by M.J. Abrams; BS and MS Geology, CPG #11451; Idaho PG #570; California PG#4138; Oregon RG#938. M.J. Abrams is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. The scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release was reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg PG, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").



About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining is a project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Silver Cliff in Colorado and Cherry Creek in Nevada.

The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley, Custer County, south-central Colorado. It is located 44 miles WSW of Pueblo, Colorado, and has year-around access by paved road. The property consists of 2,319.48 hectares where high grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900's. The property underwent substantial exploration between 1967 and 1984.

The property is interpreted to encompass a portion of a large caldera and highly altered sequence of tertiary rhyolitic flows and fragmental units which offers potential to host deposits with both precious and base metals. This has been demonstrated in the mineralization historically extracted from the numerous underground and surface mining operations. Drilling in the 1980s by Tenneco resulted in a historical pre-feasibility study on which basis it was planned to bring the property to production. The plan was abandoned following a takeover by another company.

The Cherry Creek exploration property is in an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 50 miles north of the town of Ely, White Pine County, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of 293 unpatented and patented claims as well as mill rights and is comprised of more than 2,442 hectares. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past producing mines. In January 2021, Viscount entered into an exploration earn - in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. Centerra is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia.

