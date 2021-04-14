Identillect Technologies Corp: Identillect Implements Microservices to Become More Agile

Identillect Continually Advances Its Technology To Increase Integration With Current and Future Clients

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX.V:ID), a leading provider of email security, announced today its commitment to build its codebase on top of microservices, in order to continue to support the growing number of customers and daily secure email transactions handled.

As Identillect is continually adding new customers and partners to its platform, the amount of data collected and managed, as well as the size of its codebase, continues to grow. Therefore, Identillect is advancing its architecture of the codebase and components, which will increase the Company's ability to handle the upcoming scale and envisioned growth. As such, Identillect is excited to announce that it has commenced adjusting its codebase to build it on microservices.

At their core, microservices can be thought of as small chunks of code which are uploaded and run independently. Microservices in turn communicate with one another using shared service application programming interfaces (APIs). Since microservices are modular, it makes it possible to scale each component of an application (microservice) separately, making it easier to seamlessly deploy changes and make upgrades. Other advantages include the ability to avoid any downtime when deploying new code, the ability to build robust components whose functionality can easily be independently verified to work correctly, and the ability to monitor the health of the entire application and create rules for automatic repairs.

Identillect is leveraging Microsoft's Azure Service Fabric environment to build out its microservices. This environment is mature and already used to power core Azure infrastructure as well as other Microsoft services such as Skype for Business, Azure Cosmos DB, Azure SQL Database, Dynamics 365, and Cortana (footnote).

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. The simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

