Modern workforce management platform positioned in top category for vision and capability and overall value delivered to clients; highlighted as a strength in the market landscape.

PRO Unlimited, the modern workforce management solutions provider, announced it has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix 2021 evaluation, a competitive assessment of the Vendor Management System (VMS) technology landscape.

According to Everest Group, PRO's Wand VMS achieved the high scores for Vision Capability. Based on client feedback and other measures, it also scored high for Overall Value Delivered to Clients, Emerging/differentiating Capability and Unique Engagement and Commercial model. Other areas in which Wand scored highly include services procurement Statement of Work (SOW) management, independent contractor direct sourcing, and temporary labor management.

"PRO Unlimited built a multi-tenant omni-channel VMS with strong capabilities to manage all major contingent labor categories," said Arkadev Basak, Vice President of Everest Group. "In addition to already formidable capabilities, the robust pace at which it continues to invest in enhancing its UI/UX and functionalities, including mobile, spend and rate benchmarking analytics, and direct sourcing, positions it as a Leader in the VMS space."

The assessment also highlighted PRO's advanced omnichannel VMS with a leading UI/UX that is supported across web, mobile, tablet and wearable devices. Everest Group noted that PRO is "one of the few VMS' in the market with dedicated mobile applications for managers, workers and suppliers."

"Since the beginning, we have been dedicated to our mission of providing our clients around the world with the highest quality and most comprehensive platform that serves all of their needs for managing their contingent workforce," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of PRO Unlimited. "We are honored to be recognized today as a leader in this independent VMS technology analysis by Everest Group, notably for our vision and overall value delivered to clients, among other areas. We believe this speaks to the trust our clients have in PRO as their platform of choice for end-to-end management of their rapidly expanding contingent workforce."

With workforce data becoming increasingly critical to program optimization, the report also highlighted PRO's strong analytics portal, Wand Discovery, and the actionable insights it offers. Everest Group noted, "PRO's analytics portal is agile and continuously incorporates features and dashboards to provide the most relevant insights to its clients."

For the analysis, Everest Group used its proprietary PEAK Matrix 2021 framework to assess the market landscape impact, and overall vision and capability of 18 VMS technology vendors, categorizing them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants.

In addition to PRO's proprietary VMS platform, Wand, the company offers an MSP, procurement, direct sourcing, hiring intelligence, and third-party payroll solutions for clients globally. According to the Everest Group report, "PRO Unlimited has built strong capabilities on both the VMS and MSP side, offering a compelling solution for enterprises looking for an integrated CWM solution."

About PRO Unlimited

Servicing hundreds of the world's most recognizable brands, PRO Unlimited offers modern workforce management and a partner ecosystem supported by data, software, intelligence and services to meet your flexible workforce needs. PRO's Modern Workforce Management Platform can adapt quickly to regional or industry economic shifts, and provides the speed, scale, flexibility, transparency and expertise to serve as the holistic platform for the modern workforce. Headquartered in San Francisco, PRO has helped global brands and organizations achieve operational and financial success for more than 30 years. For more information, visit https://prounlimited.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

