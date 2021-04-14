DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Principal and Coupon payments of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Principal and Coupon payments of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 14-Apr-2021 / 13:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Principal and Coupon payments of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors DATE: April 13, 2021 The second coupon and principal payments of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 500,000,000 with a maturity of 84 days with 42 days coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; are done on 13.04.2021. Board Decision Date 05.11.2020

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 30,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Dept Securities Type Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investors Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type Bill Maturity Date 13.04.2021 Maturity (Day) 84 Interest Rate Type FRN Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRFGRAN42119 Starting Date of Sale 18.01.2021 Ending Date of Sale 18.01.2021 Maturity Starting Date 19.01.2021 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 500,000,000 Coupon Number 2 Redemption Date 13.04.2021 Payment Date 13.04.2021

Was The Payment Made? Yes No

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Payment Record Payment Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate Exchange Was The Coupon Number Date Date Date Rate (%) - Yearly - Yearly Payment Amount Rate Payment Simple (%) Compound (%) Made? 1 02.03.2021 01.03.2021 02.03.2021 2,0976 10,488,000.00 Yes 2 13.04.2021 12.04.2021 13.04.2021 2,2414 11,207,000.00 Yes Principal/ Maturity Date 13.04.2021 12.04.2021 13.04.2021 500,000,000 Yes Payment Amount

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

