Launching Digital Sales Platform

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2021) - Global Wellness Strategies Inc. (CSE: LOAN) (FSE: O3X4) (OTCQB: PNNRD) (formerly Redfund Capital Corp.) ("Global" or the "Company") announces KaleidoMyco agreement with digital marketing firm The Wolf of Marketing to launch digital sales platform.

KaleidoMyco is about the creation of a strong bond with online consumers and bucking the trend of having to go to stores during the new wave of Covid 19. Building a robust digital sales platform to immediately roll out new hemp extract infused functional mushroom SKUs is the first stage of building a trailblazer in myco wellness products.

The Wolf of Marketing was founded by Adam Stamatis, a full-service marketing agency that helps companies build an online presence and drive growth and sales. Within 20+ years, The Wolf of Marketing has become the industry's leader for building user-friendly custom websites with time-tested digital strategies that focus on customer acquisition and retention. Adam Stamatis and The Wolf of Marketing team are excited to partner with KaleidoMyco and help identify gaps, create a better web platform, and build a customized strategy that aligns with our unique business needs.

"Creating the #1 global brand of hemp extract infused myco products is foremost to KaleidoMyco. This signing represents a major collaboration for KaleidoMyco, working together closely with Adam and his team to help build the revenues of the company. The Wolf of Marketing has the experience we've been looking for because they worked with top-hemp companies and increased their ROI." Stated Meris Kott, CEO, Global Wellness Strategies Inc.

About KaleidoMyco

KaleidoMyco is the world's first company combining hemp extract, adaptogens and myco based ingredients to produce world-class, data-driven, science-based wellness products. It is dedicated to driving ground-breaking innovations in the production and delivery of myco derived formulations. KaleidoMyco has a team of experts who are actively working to lay the foundation in the psilocybin space as more developments in regulation become available.

About Global Wellness Strategies

Global Wellness Strategies is a prospect generator that provides high growth companies with financial, operational, and management assistance in the fast-growing market for wellness consumer products. The focus of the Company is on global wellness, hemp and CBD, healthcare-related target companies.

For further information please visit out website: www.globalwellnessstrategies.com

Or Contact Meris Kott CEO 604.484.0355 or email to info@globalwellnessstrategies.com

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company's profile.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, its financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80391