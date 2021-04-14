Concord, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2021) - Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC Pink: MJLB), a total fleet-management GPS tracking and monitoring solution provider, is pleased to announce that the Company has officially finalized both the Drivers Manual and Administrative Manual of our new Ultrack DriveLineELD for FP Innovations in preparation for our upcoming pre-summer flagship DrivelineELD launch.

FP Innovations is a private not-for-profit organization that specializes in the creation of solutions in support of the Canadian forest sector's global competitiveness. It is ideally positioned to perform state-of-the-art research, develop advanced technologies, and deliver innovative solutions to complex problems for every area of the sector's value chain, from forest operations to consumer and industrial products. FPInnovations' R&D laboratories are located in Montréal, Quebec City, and Vancouver, and it has technology transfer offices across Canada. As an accredited Certification Body for ELDs, FPInnovations holds the ISO/IEC 17065 accreditation required by Transport Canada to test and certify electronic logging devices. (https://web.fpinnovations.ca/certification)

Ultrack is confident of gaining this final approval. Once granted final approval, Ultrack's name and DriveLineELD product will appear at this official government link: https://tc.canada.ca/en/road-transportation/electronic-logging-devices/list-certified-electronic-logging-devices

Ultrack CEO Michael Marsbergen commented: "Operating manuals are an important and necessary part of the overall ELD approval process. The Administrative Manual is targeted at those operating the fleet management software and overseeing the activity of a vehicle from an offsite location such as the corporate HQ. The Driver Manual is designed for the operator(s) of the vehicle in which our new Ultrack DriveLineELD device is installed. I appreciate the dedication and skillfulness of the Ultrack staff to complete the 105-page "Drivers's Manual" and 28-page "Admin" manual in time for Ultrack's pre-summer flagship DrivelineELD launch. There is a sense of great anticipation within the Ultrack team and morale is high as we look to be the first-to-market with an ELD product that is unrivaled in its scope of features."

ULTRACK EV UPDATE

Ultrack has added three new features to our web portal specifically for the EV niche that precisely monitors the vehicle's battery state of charge, charging status, and remaining battery time. Ultrack has already tested these new features on the world's most popular EV vehicles including Tesla models and BMW brands. The kind of precise information these three new features add to an already-unsurpassed abundance of realtime vehicle data is invaluable to government and fleet vehicles.

Ultrack CEO Michael Marsbergen commented: "The developed world continues to move toward electric power and in particular world governments are leading the way to a more green-friendly future. Ultrack is committed to being at the forefront of this transportation evolution and is actively pursuing government entities that have both gas-powered and electric-powered vehicles within their respective fleets. I believe that sometime in June we will be pursuing our first notable government entity with more to follow shortly thereafter. With our evolving EV solutions, we are planning big and thinking worldwide."

NEW DASH CAMERA PRODUCT UPDATE

Ultrack has added a new dual cam dash camera to our suite of products. Ultrack's "DualCam Solution" is perfect for capturing videos or pictures of events that might occur on the road such as accidents or theft. Mounted on the vehicle's front windshield, a front camera and a rear camera are used to record videos before and after notable vehicle events, take photos periodically or by request, and then automatically send all data to a server for permanent record and access. Ultrack's innovative solution also ensures the safety of passengers as recordings are made of what is happening inside the vehicle. The client can also get the videos or pictures on all scenarios, such as green driving, idling detection, unplug detection, towing detection, or geofence, by sending a request from server. Ultrack's "DualCam Solution" camera supports High Efficiency Video Coding (H265) for a fast video file delivery.

BRANDING UPDATES

Ultrack is currently renovating our BliptrackGPS website. Bliptrack is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ultrack and specializes in GPS monitoring and fleet management of the reefer trucking and dry-van trucking industries. The Company is utilizing the expert skills of "LinkNow" for this complete website redesign and overhaul: https://linknow.com/

Ultrack's primary corporate website is currently under a design upgrade by recently-engaged Hardie & Company and the new look and feel of our online presence should be made available to all at some point this month.

Finally, Ultrack already has agreements in place with major trucking magazines to begin showcasing our full-page and half-page DriveLineELD advertisements. Investors can expect to see the first of these ads appear this month.

About MJLB: Located in Concord, Ontario, Ultrack Systems Inc., (www.ultrack.ca) is a publicly traded company listed on the OTCMARKETS under the MJLB trading symbol. Ultrack Systems Inc., is a provider of GPS tracking solutions. We develop, implement, and distribute electronic monitoring and tracking systems for companies in leasing, transportation, construction, disposal, and many other service driven industries. Our platform includes live tracking, reports, and alerts on a web-based platform. Our mission is to provide the best fleet tracking, reporting systems and our commitment to service. The Company plans to launch a new ELD product in 2021 in partnership with major corporations that will take the trucking industry by storm.

