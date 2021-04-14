First North Denmark: Digizuite A/S

Digizuite A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 7 May 2021. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Digizuite A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 3 May 2021 at 14:00 CET at the latest. Name: Digizuite -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061535937 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DIGIZ -------------------------------------------------------- Volume: Minimum: 28,756,754 shares Maximum: 29,214,944 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 25499522 -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 222218 -------------------------------------------------------- ICB classifikation: Industry Supersector ------------------------------ 10 Technology 1010 Technology ------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852219