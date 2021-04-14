IPC and OpenFin Win 'Best Alliance or Partnership' in the 2021 Sell-Side Technology Awards

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC , a leading provider of secure, compliant communications and multi-cloud connectivity solutions for the global financial market, is delighted to announce that it, in conjunction with OpenFin, the operating system of finance, has won the award for "Best Alliance or Partnership" in WatersTechnology's Sell-Side Technology Awards 2021.

Winning this award at such a prestigious program is a major achievement for both companies as it indicates the success of the partnership.

"We're incredibly proud our strategic partnership with OpenFin has been recognized among our peers as we come together to embrace an open platform approach that completely transforms how financial institutions consume applications, share data and optimize workflows," said Bob Santella, Chief Executive Officer, IPC.

"Given the industry's focus on the future of work and employee enablement, our strategic partnership with IPC is more important than ever. Digital workspaces and contextual workflows are essential, and voice is a crucial information source within this. It's fantastic that the power of our collaboration has been recognized by the industry in this way," said Adam Toms, CEO Europe, OpenFin.

With the partnership, IPC's global community of 200,000+ users and 7,000+ diverse capital market participants can rapidly exchange information across platforms and devices by leveraging the interoperability and technological flexibility that OpenFin brings. Through IPC's "App Store" environment, traders and other regulated users are able to do the following:

Leverage IPC-developed applications seamlessly and efficiently alongside proprietary, client-developed applications without the need for native integration

Access market data and trade lifecycle services available in IPC's Connexus Cloud platform through any OpenFin-enabled desktop, any of IPC's terminals or any IPC 'soft' trading communications solution

Integrate third-party applications available within the OpenFin ecosystem directly into IPC-powered trading communications workflows

The partnership between IPC and OpenFin is being rolled out in multiple phases. The initial phase allows users to consume Blotter-a pioneering data visualization solution that structures and digitizes voice communications sent over IPC's innovativeIQ/MAX Touch terminal-through OpenFin. When running on OpenFin, Blotter can organically share data across multiple applications and vendor platforms, enabling the automation of complex trading workflows.

"As end users are demanding more flexibility and interoperability, the judges were most impressed by what IPC is doing with the pairing of its Connexus Cloud offering and the Unigy communication and application platform, as well as its partnership with OpenFin," said Anthony Malakian, Editor-in-Chief, WatersTechnology Group.

Hosted by WatersTechnology, the Sell-Side Technology Awards recognize the leading technologies and third-party vendors in their area of expertise, through an auditable and transparent methodology developed and managed by WatersTechnology's senior journalists.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

About OpenFin

Move Fast. Break Nothing. OpenFin is the financial industry's operating system, enabling rapid and secure deployment, native experience and desktop interoperability. Used by the largest industry players through to the newest of FinTech innovators, OpenFin deploys more than 1,200 desktop applications to more than 1,500 buy-side and sell-side firms. OpenFin investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, DRW Venture Capital, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, NYCA Partners, Pivot Investment Partners, Standard Chartered and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital among others. The company is based in New York with offices in London and presence in Hong Kong. For more information, visit https://openfin.co

