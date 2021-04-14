Lockheed Martin Recognized With Two Rally Awards for Pioneering Recruitment Initiative Built On Avature Platform

NEW YORK and DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avature customer, Lockheed Martin, leading global security and aerospace company, last week scooped two Rally awards for their innovative Handshake 2 Hire recruitment initiative aimed at driving veteran engagement.

The hotly contested Awards of Best Use of Recruitment Marketing Technology and Best Recruitment Marketing Campaign came after a yearlong campaign to enhance their recruitment process to help service members in their transition from active duty to civilian careers. The Handshake 2 Hire program, which uses Avature technology, has achieved results that speak for themselves:

Candidate engagement, measured by unique military candidate annual engagements increased by 77% .

. Accepted offers from military candidates rose by 90% .

. Interview and hiring efficiency, measured through interview-to-hire ratio went down to 1.96 to 1. Almost three interviews less than the US national average of 4.8 to 1.

Jason Boone, Military & Veteran Outreach Leader at Lockheed Martin, Matthew Biester, Enterprise HR Technology Implementation Lead at Lockheed Martin and their team behind the project are delighted with the dramatic effect this has had on their business. Jason said "Seeing Handshake 2 Hire go from an idea on a napkin to (as of today) an award-winning program has been the highlight of my career. Thank you Rally Recruitment Marketing for the recognition, and thank you Avature for being the engine to make this dream a reality!"

Avature CEO, Dimitri Boylan added to this by saying "We are excited to see our clients achieving such great things with the Avature platform. Lockheed Martin had a clear idea of what they wanted to achieve and it is a privilege to be able to provide the technology to accomplish it. As pioneers of CRM for recruiting, we have made it our business to empower creative recruitment marketing campaigns that spur engagement, so it is always rewarding to see it play its part in such a compelling success story."

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

About Rally Awards

The Rally Awards is a global competition that recognizes excellence in recruitment marketing and employer branding practices that attract and recruit talent through social and digital channels.

About Avature

Pioneer of CRM technology for recruiting, Avature is a highly configurable enterprise SaaS platform for talent acquisition and talent management that drives innovation in the HCM software space. Founded by Dimitri Boylan, Avature empowers the leading-edge HR strategies of over 650 enterprise-level customers, including 110 of the Fortune 500 and 28 of the Forbes Global 100, in more than 164 countries and 30 languages.

Avature's solutions include shared services sourcing, applicant tracking, video interviewing, campus and events recruiting, employee referral management, social onboarding, branded employee engagement and performance management, employee mobility and contingent workforce management. Avature delivers its services from its private cloud, located in data centers in the US, Europe and Asia, and has offices in Buenos Aires, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, New York, Paris and Shenzhen.

