Smart Communications Announces The Future is SMART Agenda for INNOVATE 2021

Annual Customer Conference will Feature Smart Communications Customers, Industry Partners, and Subject Matter Experts

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 14, 2021, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced the agenda for the company's annual conference, INNOVATE 2021: the Future is SMARTwhich will be held virtually on April 28-29, 2021.



Despite the challenging events that occurred in 2020, businesses around the world have persevered when traditional business models were upended as they adapted to remote workforces and customers who now preferred, if not relied solely on, digital interactions. Concurrently, recent Smart Communications research revealed that 86% of customers now prefer digitalover other forms of communication.

Smart Communications' INNOVATE conference will showcase digital strategies, success stories and best practices from organizations and industry leaders who are excelling at engaging their customers in more meaningful conversations and adopting more efficient business practices. By shifting away from one-way, transactional communications, toward two-way, interactive customer conversations these experts have taken the customer experience to a new level while increasing customer loyalty and driving revenue.

Highlights include:

An incredible lineup of keynote speakers, including Kaspar Roos, Founder and CEO of Aspire (https://www.aspireccs.com/); James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications; and Simon Tindal, CTO of Smart Communications

Real-life success stories from companies including Hagerty, John Hancock, PNC, NAB, AMP Limited and Western Sydney University

SCALE Awards, recognizing teams that have committed themselves to leadership, innovation and a customer-first approach after a year unlike any other

Regional events in the Americas and EMEA (https://innovate2021.cventevents.com/event/04b692cd-da52-44db-935d-bd6c4542e85b/summary?RefId=SCevents) and APAC (https://innovateapac2021.cventevents.com/event/6ff2198d-100b-4f11-af68-a1c11dfd5fd3/summary?RefId=SCevents) to fit in the time zone that's most convenient

"Along with our customers and partners, we have curated an agenda that will focus on how the accelerated digital transformation that occurred in 2020 can continue to positively impact both customer experience and business' bottom line," said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. "For those who incorporate cloud-driven, personalized omni-channel customer conversations into their strategies, the future is indeed SMART."

Registerto attend this complimentary virtual conference to learn from and interact with Smart Communications customers, business partners, and industry leaders!

