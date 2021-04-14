Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Continues Development of Groundbreaking App-based Television Service

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), today announced the continued development of its new and groundbreaking app-based television service system to competitively deliver cable television networks and their programs to the public on multiple streaming platforms.

The Company is happy to announce that last month the Company has entered the beta testing phase of its new app-based television service. This application will provide users access to cable TV programming via the Company's "StreamlyTV" app, soon to be available on Smart TVs, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple, and Android mobile devices, as well as web browsers.

Adaptive, together with its subsidiary companies, develops and deploys Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) services via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing AI software for all U.S. cable TV markets, and provides High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via its network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs. Adaptive is a pioneer in cable television ad insertions, serving independent cable television systems and the Company's proprietary hardware and software set the standard that other companies must meet in the advertising industry During the last couple of years, the Company has developed new products and services expanding its core business beyond its cloud-based Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) services and technology, to stay on the leading edge of the changing cable television service landscape.

As announced before, the Company has recently completed the construction of its Arizona based IPTV head-end facility. This facility serves as the nerve center for its advanced cue-tone hardware and software technology to generate and deliver reliable ad insertion digital cue tones to Cable TV Systems and other video providers. The experience gathered during the development and deployment of these technologies over recent years has now created a broad technology base in hardware and software for the delivery of the Company's groundbreaking app-based television service to the public.

The CEO of Adaptive, Mr. Heil states: "Our new app-based television service utilizes our existing cloud-based management system to competitively deliver cable television networks to the public. Because of our extensive experience in particular markets, we will initially focus on serving residents in rural communities, where cable television services are limited or entirely unavailable. With final installations of our extensive state of the art equipment in our head-end facility scheduled to be completed over the next three months, we anticipate that we will be able to offer our new service by the end of summer."

THE ADAPTIVE SYSTEM

Adaptive allows advertisers across the US to purchase ads that are inserted into a linked group of the Adaptive digital TV advertising system. Adaptive Ad Systems manages all ad-related activities, provides all technical support, ad-sales, traffic, and billing. Adaptive has established an innovative revenue share agreement with each individual cable television system.

ABOUT ADAPTIVE

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company that together with its subsidiary manufactures, develops and deploys dynamic digital ad insertion (DDAI) and video streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite TV, and IPTV markets, and High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs. Adaptive's primary focus is the 2nd and 3rd tier US markets. Adaptive exclusively sells all available advertising space in each market across multiple national cable television networks, while maintaining complete technology ownership. Adaptive has implemented a compelling profit-sharing model with its cable TV partners. The Company serves over 200 designated marketing areas in approximately 39 states. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable TV services in some niche markets. For additional information, please visit: www.adaptiveadsystems.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals, and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, partnerships, or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, the Company's delays in the development of its products, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

DOWNLOAD SWI RESEARCH REPORT HERE.

CONTACT:

Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.

4400 NE 77th Avenue, Suite 275

Vancouver, Washington 98662

310-321-4958

info@aatv.co

www.aatv.co

StockWatchIndex

San Diego, California

442-287-8059

info@stockwatchindex.com

www.stockwatchindex.com

www.swiresearch.com

SOURCE: Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640327/Adaptive-Ad-Systems-Continues-Development-of-Groundbreaking-App-based-Television-Service