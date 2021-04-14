Camber Energy, Inc. Changes Fiscal Year End

HOUSTON, TX -/ ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (" Camber " or the " Company "). Further to Camber's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 8, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available under "Investors" at www.camber.energy, Camber is pleased to announce the change in the Company's fiscal year from March 31 of each year to December 31 of each year. The Company is obligated to file a transition report on Form 10-K covering the nine-month transition period from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020, on or before May 9, 2021 pursuant to Rule 15d-10(b) promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

James Doris, President & CEO of Camber, commented, "This change aligns Camber's year end with the year end of Viking Energy Group, Inc., the Company's majority-owned subsidiary, which should serve to simplify reporting to the organization's stakeholders."

About Camber:

Based in Houston, Texas, Camber Energy (NYSE American:CEI) is a growth-oriented energy company. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc., Camber owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions.

Contact Information

Investors and Media:

Tel. 281.404.4387 (ext.3)

SOURCE: Camber Energy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640228/Camber-Energy-Inc-Changes-Fiscal-Year-End