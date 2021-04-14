Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PS4D ISIN: US13200M5085 Ticker-Symbol: 58L5 
Tradegate
14.04.21
14:19 Uhr
0,650 Euro
-0,010
-1,52 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMBER ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAMBER ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6700,68016:27
ACCESSWIRE
14.04.2021 | 15:08
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Camber Energy, Inc. Changes Fiscal Year End

HOUSTON, TX -/ ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company"). Further to Camber's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 8, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available under "Investors" at www.camber.energy, Camber is pleased to announce the change in the Company's fiscal year from March 31 of each year to December 31 of each year. The Company is obligated to file a transition report on Form 10-K covering the nine-month transition period from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020, on or before May 9, 2021 pursuant to Rule 15d-10(b) promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

James Doris, President & CEO of Camber, commented, "This change aligns Camber's year end with the year end of Viking Energy Group, Inc., the Company's majority-owned subsidiary, which should serve to simplify reporting to the organization's stakeholders."

About Camber:

Based in Houston, Texas, Camber Energy (NYSE American:CEI) is a growth-oriented energy company. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc., Camber owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions.

Contact Information

Investors and Media:
Tel. 281.404.4387 (ext.3)

SOURCE: Camber Energy, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640228/Camber-Energy-Inc-Changes-Fiscal-Year-End

CAMBER ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.