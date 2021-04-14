TwentyFour Income Fund - Director/PDMR Shareholding

14 April 2021

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Director Shareholding

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that, on 14 April 2021, the Company was notified, in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R, that Trevor Ash (non-executive director and Chairman of the Company) has made the following purchase:

Trevor Ash purchased 50,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 14 April 2021 at 109.892 pence per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, Mr Ash now holds 108,734 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.019% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

