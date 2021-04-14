NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Orkuveita Reykjavíkur - Sustainable bonds (OR180242 GB) admitted to trading 15 April 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Orkuveita Reykjavíkur 2 Org. no: 5512983029 3 LEI 549004ARP9VPUIX5B73 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) OR180242 GB 5 ISIN code IS0000032910 6 CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R 7 FISN númer ORKUVEITA REYKJ/4.50 BD 20420218 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount Open 10 Total amount previously issued 0 kr. 11 Amount issued at this time 2.197.500.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Equal Installments 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date 04.15.21 19 First ordinary installment date 08.18.21 20 Total number of installments 42 21 Installment frequency 2 22 Maturity date 02.18.42 23 Interest rate 4,50% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date 04.15.21 32 First ordinary coupon date 08.18.21 33 Coupon frequency 2 34 Total number of coupon payments 42 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote: Remaining nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading April 13, 2021 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to April 14, 2021 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading April 15, 2021 55 Order book ID OR180242_GB 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BON DS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond