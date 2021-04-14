Anzeige
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Orkuveita Reykjavíkur - Sustainable bonds (OR180242 GB) admitted to trading 15 April 2021

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Orkuveita     
                               Reykjavíkur    
2  Org. no:                         5512983029     
3  LEI                           549004ARP9VPUIX5B73
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     OR180242 GB    
5  ISIN code                        IS0000032910    
6  CFI code                         D-B-F-U-F-R    
7  FISN númer                        ORKUVEITA     
                               REYKJ/4.50 BD   
                               20420218     
8  Bonds/bills:                       Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   Open        
10 Total amount previously issued              0 kr.       
11 Amount issued at this time                2.197.500.000 kr. 
12 Denomination in CSD                   1 kr.       
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes        
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Equal Installments 
15 Amortization type, if other                         
16 Currency                         ISK        
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                        04.15.21      
19 First ordinary installment date             08.18.21      
20 Total number of installments               42         
21 Installment frequency                  2         
22 Maturity date                      02.18.42      
23 Interest rate                      4,50%       
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                 Simple Interest  
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                   30E/360      
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                    04.15.21      
32 First ordinary coupon date                08.18.21      
33 Coupon frequency                     2         
34 Total number of coupon payments             42         
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price    
37 Clean price quote:                    Remaining nominal 
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No         
   accrued interest for days missing until next business           
   day?                                    
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         No         
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                        No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes        
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð 
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading       April 13, 2021   
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to     April 14, 2021   
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading               April 15, 2021   
55 Order book ID                      OR180242_GB    
56 Instrument subtype                    Corporate Bonds  
57 Market                          Iceland Cash Bond 
                               Trading      
58 List population name                   ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BON
                               DS         
59 Static volatility guards                 No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                     BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
