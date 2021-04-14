CoPilot Provider Support Services: Dr. Moby Kazmi, President and Co-Founder of CoPilot, Awarded '40 Under 40' Leader in Minority Health

Dr. Moby Kazmi, CoPilot President and Co-founder, recognized by National Minority Quality Forum for his efforts to reduce healthcare disparities and build better communities.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / CoPilot Provider Support Services, a market-leading provider of technologically advanced healthcare access solutions, celebrates Dr. Moby Kazmi for his recent achievement, earning recognition as one of the National Minority Quality Forum's 2021 "40 Under 40" Leaders in Minority Health. Each year since 2016, the awards recognize individuals within the industry who are helping to reduce healthcare disparities and build better communities. Dr. Kazmi and his peers will be honored during the 2021 NMQF Leadership Summit on Health Disparities and Spring Health Braintrust Virtual Summit April 26 to 27.

"The past year proved to be incredibly challenging for healthcare workers and patients alike and we remained committed to serving our community to ensure their businesses and/or livelihood remained unaffected," said CoPilot President and Co-founder, Dr. Moby Kazmi. "Our company was founded to improve lives through better access to healthcare and this acknowledgment from NMQF truly solidifies we are on the right path. I am beyond grateful to be included within this prestigious group of minority leaders making an impact as we work together to create solutions to ultimately end health disparities."

In addition to his day-to-day work at CoPilot, Dr. Kazmi established and spearheads CoPilot Cares, a philanthropic initiative designed to benefit families on a global scale. One of the organization's key initiatives is the installation of hand pumps to provide free and clean drinking water in underserved regions like India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. To date, the organization has donated over 200 hand pumps globally with plans to double its efforts this year. For more information on CoPilot Cares visit http://copilot-cares.com.

About CoPilot Provider Support Services

Founded by Dr. Moby Kazmi and Nuaman Tyyeb, CoPilot Provider Support Services, Inc. is a customized supplier of provider and patient-focused reimbursement programs (HUB's). CoPilot utilizes a proprietary, industry-leading technology platform that ensures that bio-pharmaceutical clients receive accurate real-world data, intelligence, and program information. Learn more at www.cmcopilot.com.

