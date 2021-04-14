Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct Joins the Pledge 1% Movement and Announces, "Access to Giving" Virtual Investor Conference July 13-15, 2021

Investors will Make Donations for Blocks of 1x1 Meetings with All Proceeds Donated to Financial Literacy Education

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR), an industry leading communications company, announced today that it has joined Pledge 1%, a global movement to allow companies of all sizes and stages to have a positive social impact through their business.

In conjunction with joining Pledge 1%, Issuer Direct is also excited to announce the first annual Access to Giving virtual investor conference July 13th - 15th, 2021.

Access to Giving is a first-of-its-kind-virtual investor conference where companies will have the opportunity to present their story and conduct 1x1 meetings with qualified investors for various charities. Investors will make donations for blocks of 1x1's to meet with companies during the three-day event.

In the United States, April is designated as National Financial Literacy Month. Congress made this designation in 2004 in an effort to highlight the importance of financial literacy and teach citizens how to establish and maintain healthy financial habits. Therefore, it's the perfect time to announce such an exciting new conference for our industry. 100% of monies raised, through donations for 1x1 meetings, will be given to causes that focus on financial literacy and investor education.

"We have been planning to join Pledge 1% for some time. Their philosophy similarly aligns with our corporate strategy of finding ways to give back to our employees, customers and communities. Pledge 1% highlights some of the best things we believe we can do for our community, not only geographically but also in our industry," said Brian R. Balbirnie, Founder and CEO at Issuer Direct.

"We have been helping companies and investment banks host in-person and virtual investor conferences for a couple of years and it's time to give back to the investment community with a first-of-its-kind conference," said Angie Goertz, Vice President of Marketing at Issuer Direct. "We believe this is a great opportunity to give back to our industry while helping fund investor educational programs."

Issuer Direct is proud to join the Pledge 1% community and encourages other companies to take the pledge and leverage their business as a force for good.

To learn more and or to register for the Access to Giving virtual investor conference, visit accesstogiving.com.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

ABOUT PLEDGE 1%

Pledge 1% is a global movement that inspires, educates, and empowers every entrepreneur, company, and employee to be a force for good. Over 12,000 members in 100+ countries have used Pledge 1%'s flexible framework to ignite half a billion dollars in new philanthropy. To learn more about Pledge 1% and to take the pledge visit www.pledge1percent.org.

