Advances in Aseptic Blood Transfusion Procedures Contribute to Growth of the Vacutainer Market: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The vacutainer industry has gained significant opportunities for sales and revenue through 2019 and 2020 owing to unprecedented demand for blood samples to handle the covid-19 crisis, particularly in terms of research into pathology and potential treatments. According to Fact.MR's vacutainer market industry analysis the potential applications for blood transfusion owing to the widespread prevalence of chronic diseases contribute to growth.

Blood testing applications in laboratories and an increase in government health initiatives are some of the more critical aspects discussed in the vacutainer study by consulting company Fact.MR. The study recalibrates pre-COVID-19 estimates, in terms of wider developments across the healthcare and research sectors.

According to Fact.MR, the vacutainer market is estimated to reflect very promising growth prospects through 2031, accounting for a CAGR of more than 7% since 2016. Vacutainers are available in a number of colors and configurations, customized to meet the requirements of end use applications. These vacutainer market trends including tech developments in blood collection and storage and processing, with products such as serum separating tubes for procedures such as coagulation tests, routine examinations, and biochemical testing are key contributors to market developments.

Contamination and Needle stick Injury Prevention Drives Demand

Vacuum-based blood collection technologies are finding roles in closed systems, which are ideally used to collect blood samples directly from veins to test tubes. Vacutainers are also rapidly gaining popularity as they prevent needlestick injuries, by removing needles blood collection procedures.

Such vacuum blood collection devices also minimize the chances of body fluids aerosolizing into the air as there is no needle needed to be retracted, containing the risk of contamination and disease transmission. Vacutainer devices are also fairly easy to use, and are technically superior to other blood collection alternatives influencing the vacutainer industry segment outlook. Modern vacutainers comprise needles, blood collection tubes, and accessories including stoppers and holders.

"Vacutainer products are increasingly being used for the treatment of chronic diseases, complex surgical procedures, dialysis, and major transplantation procedures. These products are also playing roles in diagnostics of numerous communicable and non-communicable diseases. As a result, demand for vacutainers are likely to continue growing strongly for the foreseeable future," says a Fact.MR analyst.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5719

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Vacutainer Study

Research laboratories display faster growth on account of investments into therapeutics and drug development.

Glass vacutainers are expected to reflect strong adoption owing to reduced risk of material contamination.

Venous blood collection applications will hold major vacutainer market share owing to lower risk of scarring and injuries.

Favorable government policies and higher rates of blood donation support the adoption of vacutainers in the United States .

Portfolio Expansions Gain Traction through Development Endeavors

Prominent biometric system market developers profiled by Fact.MR include Hebei Xinle Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Chengdu Rich Science Industry Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Demophorius Healthcare, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Vitrex Medical A/S, Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd., FL Medical s.r.l. Unipersonale, and Sarstedt AG & Co. KG.

Key strategies being used by manufacturers in the vacutainer industry is the expansion of product portfolios, in line with regulatory guidelines with R&D investments. For instance, in January 2021, Winnoz unveiled its Haiim vacutainer, designed for easier blood sample collection, with a capacity of up to 500 microliters, with eGGi, a molecular detection technology supporting isothermal amplification.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5719

Also, in June 2020, Optima Automation unveiled the OPTIMA BCT-200 production machine for sterilized vacutainer, with capabilities to produce devices for varied blood collection offerings for diagnostic applications. Further, Drawbridge Health, a subsidiary of GE Healthcare released its One Draw vacutainer, which has received the approval of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

More Insights on the Vacutainer Market

Fact.MR, in its latest offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global vacutainer market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of additive (with additives and without additives), application (capillary, and venous), buyer (diagnostic chains, hospitals & clinics, and research laboratories), and material (glass and PET), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How is the global vacutainer market expected to grow in 2021?

Why is the demand for vacutainer gaining momentum?

How is urbanization influencing vacutainer sales in the future?

What factors are attracting prominent vacutainer manufacturers to China ?

? Why is Europe a lucrative hub for key vacutainer market players?

a lucrative hub for key vacutainer market players? How do growth prospects appear for the US, UK and French biometrics industry?

Which are the prominent vacutainer manufacturers profiled in Fact.MR's report?

Request More Information about Report Methodology https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5719

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Normal Balloon Catheter Market: A recent study by Fact.MR on the normal balloon catheter market offers a 5-year forecast from 2017 to 2022. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth. This biometrics market and industry report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players.

Acromegaly Treatment Market: Fact.MR's recent report on the acromegaly treatment market offers a forecast from 2018 to 2028, highlighting such key aspects as drivers, opportunities and trends prevailing across the aforementioned period. The report provides a detailed analysis of key segments' growth prospects across prominent geographies, along with information on the important stakeholders and manufacturers operating in the landscape.

Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market: A detailed assessment of global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across the regional markets has been covered in Fact.MR's elaborate coverage on the landscape. Statistics have been provided for key segments' and their expansion prospects across prominent geographical locations.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

