Incap Corporation: Incap has published its first corporate responsibility report

Incap Corporation Press Release 14 April 2021 at 4.30 p.m. (EEST)

Incap has today published its first corporate responsibility report. The report follows the launch of Incap's corporate responsibility programme during 2020 with the purpose of aligning the growing organisation with Incap's values and strategic goals and meeting the expectations of various stakeholders.

Incap is a trusted partner and full service provider in electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and it supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. In the past few years, Incap has grown quickly and profitably driven by the increasing utilisation of electronics as well as the recent acquisition of AWS Electronics Group completed in 2020. As a result of the good development, Incap's market cap has increased from EUR 73.8 million at the end of 2019 to EUR 107.4 million at the end of 2020.

"As a globally operating electronics manufacturing services company and a growing organisation, responsible operations are a must in achieving our goals. Acting in a responsible and trustful way is an integral part of our mission, strategy and culture. To ensure we will continue to be the

trusted partner in our industry and to meet the expectations of all our stakeholders also in the future, we established Incap's first corporate responsibility programme during 2020. With the programme, we will further mitigate risk on one hand, but we have also identified ways to become a more responsible employer, supplier, business partner and corporate citizen," says Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Group.

Incap's corporate responsibility programme describes the key environmental, social and economic themes that emerged from a materiality analysis conducted during 2020. The analysis was based on an anonymous online survey targeting customers, suppliers, shareholders as well as Incap's employees and management. Based on the stakeholder survey, which generated some 330 responses, Incap established its corporate responsibility programme that covers its corporate responsibility themes and KPI's, related GRI topics and the UN Sustainable Development Goals relevant to Incap.

Pukk continues: "I am very pleased that we have now crystallised and formalised our corporate responsibility programme with key themes and a reporting framework, which are outlined in our first ever corporate responsibility report. With this report and our corporate responsibility programme, we have taken our first big steps towards an important global goal - a more sustainable future."

The purpose of Incap's responsibility report is to help Incap's key stakeholders understand Incap's operations as a whole in terms of key economic, environmental and social areas and to communicate about the progress Incap is making in its corporate sustainability program. The corporate responsibility report will be published annually. The full report is available on https://incapcorp.com/responsibility-report/.

For additional information, please contact:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798



INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, the UK, Slovakia and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,900 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.