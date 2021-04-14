New Website, Branding and Name Encompass its Expanding Marketing Communications Services

Global modern communications company Coded Agency today announces a highly-anticipated, strategic overhaul of its branding and website following steady growth and innovation into new markets and industries.

Coded Agency, formerly known as codedpr, was founded in 2015 and quickly grew to become a leading agency of record for a range of lifestyle, fashion, beauty, fitness and wellness brands. In 2020, the agency generated a net income increase of 35%, despite an unprecedented global pandemic. Its upward trajectory continues in 2021 with not only a 65% increase in revenue in Q1 and a 50% increase in clients between Q1 and Q2, but a bold, fresh new look, instrumental employee promotions and expansion into Europe with the agency founder's relocation to France.

The minority-owned, female-founded company renews its namesake as Coded Agency in tandem with a new website and branding designed by Designsake Studio, a San Francisco-based, award-winning and female founded design firm. "Coded Agency gets what it takes to build and support modern brands and we're proud of our partnership with this women-owned and operated agency," said Danielle McWaters, Founder CCO of Designsake Studio.

Reflecting expansion into a more modern approach to communications that extends beyond traditional public relations and standard influencer programming, the new branding and positioning underscores the agency's abilities to meet the evolving needs of its clients in a fast-changing world. The new website highlights the agency's broad range of services including PR, influencer and celebrity marketing, event activations, partnerships and endorsements.

"Our goal for the redesign was to create a new brand identity that enhanced the visitor's digital experience and showcased the results they deliver for their clients," McWaters explained. "A fresh color palette, eye-catching typography and monochromatic photography communicate the agency's tailored, edgy and purposeful approach to communications strategy," McWaters continued.

Coded Agency prides itself on working with purposeful brands that embrace diversity, sustainability, inclusivity and female empowerment, aiming to amplify their stories. Most recently, Coded Agency has partnered with MVMT, premium watches and accessories; Scentbird, luxury fragrance subscription service; and niLuu, sustainably-made, PETA-approved vegan silk loungewear and sleep accessories, among other client wins. In addition, the agency is honored to continue ongoing partnerships with loyal clientele: Alleyoop, beauty and lifestyle brand; Vitality Institute, renowned beauty and wellness brand known for its chemical peel and medical-grade skincare products; and Caleres brands Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer and Blowfish Malibu.

"To meet the agency's ongoing plans for growth, we have expanded key roles internally and are establishing a global presence with full-time team members located in Los Angeles, New York and France," said Jennifer Wentzo, Coded Agency's Founder and CEO. "Synergistic alignment with companies such as our existing client base and partners like Designsake Studio is part of our DNA. We are proud of our redesign and hope it reflects our forward-thinking approach to modern communications."

Recent promotions include Jules Barker, appointed Vice President from Senior Director, and Jamie Hecht, named New York PR Manager from Senior Account Executive. In their new roles, they will manage agency operations, continue to foster team development, oversee the agency's diverse client roster and spearhead the agency's business development and East Coast representation, respectively.

About Coded Agency

Founded in 2015, Coded Agency is a modern, full-service marketing communications agency situated at the intersection of strategy, instinct and hustle. From dynamic startups to legacy brands under publicly traded parent companies in a diverse range of industries, the agency team delivers impactful, meaningful campaigns that help its brands grow. Consistently topping seven figures in annual revenue since 2016, the team dreams about what's on the horizon while keeping an eye on the bottom line and infuses their work with the passion and dedication that is singular to the entrepreneurial spirit. For more information, visit www.codedagency.com.

