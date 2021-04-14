Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.04.2021
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
WKN: 916529 ISIN: US2786421030 
SFLMaven Corp.: SFLMaven Announces Strong eBay Auction Sales of $246,000 for Week Ended April 8th

Famous Thursday Night Auction Success Drives Robust Sales and an Impressive 7.3 Million Listing Impressions for the Week

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, today announced that eBay auction sales in the week ended April 8th, 2021 totaled a $246,000 spanning 183 products sold.

The strong sales growth was primarily driven by the continued success of the Company's "Famous Thursday Night Auction" event, which generated the majority of total sales from the widely followed SFL Maven eBay store. SFLMaven received an impressive 7.3 million impressions on its listings in the week, driving 76,514 page views.

"We began April with a strong sales week, realizing $246,000 in sales across 183 listings," said Joseph Ladin, Chief Executive Officer of SFLMaven. "Our robust growth was again bolstered by the sales of luxury watches, a rapidly growing segment for us, having sold a Piaget Polo 18k Diamond Bezel Men's Watch for $7,415 at auction. Our ability to source unique, differentiated timepieces like this allows our eBay store to stand out from the rest and create a loyal, recurring base of bidders who regularly monitor our Famous Thursday Night Auctions."

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC: SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.sflmaven.com/ or follow the Company on Twitter at @sflmaven.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

Public Relations Contact:
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
SFLM@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: SFLMaven Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640371/SFLMaven-Announces-Strong-eBay-Auction-Sales-of-246000-for-Week-Ended-April-8th

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
