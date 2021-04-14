Performances Kick Off with Livestreams in April from Vancouver, Tel Aviv and London

eMusic Live today announces that it will be the exclusive livestream platform for an exciting tour of upcoming performances staged in some of the most vibrant cities around the globe. As the world emerges from lockdown, eMusic Live's new model of live-digital hybrid shows will deliver new monetisation and reach to a borderless audience, rejuvenating a much-missed live music industry.

Vancouver, Canada Tickets at emusiclive.com/Live_From_Vancouver

eMusic Live will host three events streamed worldwide from Vancouver, including performances by two Juno Award-winning bands. Said the Whale, one of Canada's most successful indie rock bands will perform on Friday April 23. This will be followed on Saturday April 24 by Juno award-winning classic rock band Prism, one of the biggest band names in Canada, and Royal Oak, a Vancouver local favourite indie pop band. eMusic Live will offer multiple ticket options, including a weekend pass for all three shows and VIP passes to some events, as well as music sales.

Tel Aviv, Israel Tickets at emusiclive.com/Live_From_Israel_Ivri_Lider

Israeli pop star Ivri Lider will host 'Back to Stage' on Saturday April 24 from the Wohl Ampitheater, a show of his greatest hits and the first ever live-digital hybrid event to be streamed out of Israel. Lider is one of the most successful Israeli musicians of his generation, achieving commercial success with six solo albums that have gone gold or platinum. Recently he has starred as a judge on The X Factor Israel and The Voice Israel. Tickets will include general admission and VIP passes offering a live meet and greet before the show.

London, United Kingdom Tickets at emusiclive.com/Live_From_London

eMusic Live will host four performances streamed from the world-renowned Metropolis Studios in London. Metropolis Studios is Europe's number one independent recording studio with clients spanning the biggest names in the music industry, including Queen, Amy Winehouse, The Rolling Stones, Madonna, and more. The studios will host four emerging artists, performing live and streamed across Friday April 30 and Saturday May 1: Beach Riot, Chloe Foy, Ruby Duff and Tusks. eMusic Live will offer multiple ticket options, including a pass for all shows.

"We're delighted that eMusic live will be the exclusive livestream platform for this array of upcoming performances staged in multiple cities around the world," said Tamir Koch, eMusic President. "The shows, which feature award-winning, genre-spanning artists and iconic music venues, signify an exciting international expansion for our livestream and artist monetisation platform, and provide an opportunity to revitalise support for performers and venues emerging from regional lockdowns.

"eMusic Live provides the most advanced commercial features to support live shows including in-platform promotional opportunities, merchandise and music sales, and VIP experiences, enhancing tours and live events with virtual fan experiences and reach. It is creating new models emerging in post-Covid that will use a hybrid approach to better support venues and artists."

A roster of eMusic Live streamed events is also planned for the coming months to be staged in additional cities around the world, including Los Angeles and Nashville in the US as well as an expansion into the Australian market.

For more information, visit: emusiclive.com

About eMusic Live

eMusic Live is the most advanced commercial live stream platform, offering end-to-end monetisation, engagement opportunities, and sponsorship experiences for artists, artist managers and venues around the world. Additionally, eMusic Live provides tremendous value for brands for whom music plays a key role in their engagement strategy or business model.

