Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
14.04.2021 | 16:29
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reversed split and change of ISIN for below certificates (157/21)

At the request of Svenska Handelsbanken AB, there will be a reversed split in
relation 1:1000 in below certificates. The certificates will be traded under
new ISIN codes with effect from April 19, 2021. 

Short name:                 BEAR EL X3 H     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Current ISIN                SE0013380870     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN                  SE0015948849     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
First day of trading with new ISIN code:  April 19, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                   Reversed split 1:1000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                 BULL EL X4 H     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Current ISIN                SE0008103402     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN                  SE0015948864     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
First day of trading with new ISIN code:  April 19, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                   Reversed split 1:1000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                 BEAR ATCO X3 H    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Current ISIN                SE0004931889     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN                  SE0015948872     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
First day of trading with new ISIN code:  April 19, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                   Reversed split 1:1000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                 BEAR BOL X2 H    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Current ISIN                SE0003271469     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN                  SE0015948880     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
First day of trading with new ISIN code:  April 19, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                   Reversed split 1:1000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------

Short name:                 BEAR BOL X3 H    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Current ISIN                SE0004931897     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN                  SE0015948898     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
First day of trading with new ISIN code:  April 19, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                   Reversed split 1:1000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                 BEAR INVE X3 H    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Current ISIN                SE0004931947     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN                  SE0015948906     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
First day of trading with new ISIN code:  April 19, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                   Reversed split 1:1000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                 BEAR LUPE X3 H    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Current ISIN                SE0004931954     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN                  SE0015948732     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
First day of trading with new ISIN code:  April 19, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                   Reversed split 1:1000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                 BEAR MTG X3 H    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Current ISIN                SE0004931962     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN                  SE0015948740     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
First day of trading with new ISIN code:  April 19, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                   Reversed split 1:1000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                 BEAR SAND X3 H    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Current ISIN                SE0004931996     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN                  SE0015948757     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
First day of trading with new ISIN code:  April 19, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                   Reversed split 1:1000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------

Short name:                 BEAR SSAB X3 H    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Current ISIN                SE0004932051     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN                  SE0015948765     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
First day of trading with new ISIN code:  April 19, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                   Reversed split 1:1000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                 BEAR SWMA X3 H    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Current ISIN                SE0004932077     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN                  SE0015948773     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
First day of trading with new ISIN code:  April 19, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                   Reversed split 1:1000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                 BEAR VOLV X3 H    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Current ISIN                SE0004932119     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN                  SE0015948831     
-----------------------------------------------------------------
First day of trading with new ISIN code:  April 19, 2021    
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                   Reversed split 1:1000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
                                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------


For further information about the split please contact Svenska Handelsbanken AB
at +46 20 81 61 61, or bullbear@handelsbanken.se and for information about the
settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.