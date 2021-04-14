Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reversed split and change of ISIN for below certificates (157/21)

At the request of Svenska Handelsbanken AB, there will be a reversed split in relation 1:1000 in below certificates. The certificates will be traded under new ISIN codes with effect from April 19, 2021. Short name: BEAR EL X3 H ----------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN SE0013380870 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN SE0015948849 ----------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: April 19, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reversed split 1:1000 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BULL EL X4 H ----------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN SE0008103402 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN SE0015948864 ----------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: April 19, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reversed split 1:1000 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BEAR ATCO X3 H ----------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN SE0004931889 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN SE0015948872 ----------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: April 19, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reversed split 1:1000 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BEAR BOL X2 H ----------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN SE0003271469 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN SE0015948880 ----------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: April 19, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reversed split 1:1000 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BEAR BOL X3 H ----------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN SE0004931897 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN SE0015948898 ----------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: April 19, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reversed split 1:1000 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BEAR INVE X3 H ----------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN SE0004931947 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN SE0015948906 ----------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: April 19, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reversed split 1:1000 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BEAR LUPE X3 H ----------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN SE0004931954 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN SE0015948732 ----------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: April 19, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reversed split 1:1000 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BEAR MTG X3 H ----------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN SE0004931962 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN SE0015948740 ----------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: April 19, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reversed split 1:1000 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BEAR SAND X3 H ----------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN SE0004931996 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN SE0015948757 ----------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: April 19, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reversed split 1:1000 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BEAR SSAB X3 H ----------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN SE0004932051 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN SE0015948765 ----------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: April 19, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reversed split 1:1000 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BEAR SWMA X3 H ----------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN SE0004932077 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN SE0015948773 ----------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: April 19, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reversed split 1:1000 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BEAR VOLV X3 H ----------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN SE0004932119 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code April 16, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN SE0015948831 ----------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: April 19, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reversed split 1:1000 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about the split please contact Svenska Handelsbanken AB at +46 20 81 61 61, or bullbear@handelsbanken.se and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.