Mittwoch, 14.04.2021
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
WKN: A2P701 ISIN: NO0010886625 
14.04.21
17:02 Uhr
10,280 Euro
+0,120
+1,18 %
GlobeNewswire
14.04.2021 | 16:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Aker BioMarine ASA on First North NOK (159/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Aker BioMarine ASA shares to trading on First
North NOK, with effect from April 15, 2021. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      AKBMo          
----------------------------------------------
Round lot:      1            
----------------------------------------------
Currency:       NOK           
----------------------------------------------
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
----------------------------------------------
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
----------------------------------------------
ISIN code:      NO0010886625      
----------------------------------------------
Order book ID:    222688         
----------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
----------------------------------------------
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------
MIC Code:       ONSE          
----------------------------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
