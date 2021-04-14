Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.04.2021
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
GlobeNewswire
14.04.2021 | 16:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Online Brands Nordic AB TO 1 (160/21)

At the request of Online Brands Nordic AB, equity rights will be traded on
First North Growth Market as from April 20, 2021. 

Security name: Online Brands Nordic AB TO 1
--------------------------------------------
Short name:   OBAB TO 1          
--------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015556659        
--------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  222666           
--------------------------------------------

Number of 65 347 560                              
 warrants                                    
 issued:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms in  One (1) warrant entitles for subscription of one (1) new share in  
 short:   Online Brands Nordic AB. Issue price 75% of average share price   
      between May 3-17, 2021. However not lower than 0,07 SEK or higher  
      than 0,14 SEK                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscript May 18, 2021-1 June, 2021                      
ion                                       
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    May 27, 2021                             
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat
Fondkommission. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommissionon
+46 8 684 058
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
