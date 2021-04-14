Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Online Brands Nordic AB TO 1 (160/21)

At the request of Online Brands Nordic AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from April 20, 2021. Security name: Online Brands Nordic AB TO 1 -------------------------------------------- Short name: OBAB TO 1 -------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015556659 -------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 222666 -------------------------------------------- Number of 65 347 560 warrants issued: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms in One (1) warrant entitles for subscription of one (1) new share in short: Online Brands Nordic AB. Issue price 75% of average share price between May 3-17, 2021. However not lower than 0,07 SEK or higher than 0,14 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscript May 18, 2021-1 June, 2021 ion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last May 27, 2021 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat Fondkommission. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommissionon +46 8 684 058