Mittwoch, 14.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
GlobeNewswire
14.04.2021 | 17:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen BankInvest - Admission to trading of sub-funds (share classes)

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from
and including 16 April 2021. 





ISIN      DK0061532322            
---------------------------------------------------
Name      BankInvest DK Akt Indeks Bæredygt A
---------------------------------------------------
Submarket    Investeringsforeninger / UCITS   
---------------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  222907               
---------------------------------------------------
Short name   BAIDKAIBA             
---------------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK                
---------------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK                
---------------------------------------------------



ISIN      DK0061532595              
-------------------------------------------------------
Name      BankInvest DK Akt Indeks Bæredygt Akk A
-------------------------------------------------------
Submarket    Investeringsforeninger / UCITS     
-------------------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  222908                 
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name   BAIDKAIBAKKA              
-------------------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK                  
-------------------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK                  
-------------------------------------------------------







For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852301
