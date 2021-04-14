Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen BankInvest - Admission to trading of sub-funds (share classes)

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 16 April 2021. ISIN DK0061532322 --------------------------------------------------- Name BankInvest DK Akt Indeks Bæredygt A --------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS --------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 222907 --------------------------------------------------- Short name BAIDKAIBA --------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0061532595 ------------------------------------------------------- Name BankInvest DK Akt Indeks Bæredygt Akk A ------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 222908 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name BAIDKAIBAKKA ------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852301