Wuhan General Group, Inc.: Medspresso Partners with CNC Products for Online Listing and CSR Activities

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following update:

The company is pleased to announce its brand Medspresso has partnered with CNC, the preferred food supplier to top chefs, restaurants, and home cooks all across South Africa. CNC's values of dignity, love and respect for everyone is evident through their admirable Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts via 'Souper Troopers'. With their project, The Humanity Hub, they address the holistic needs of human beings, starting with the most basic needs including clothes, food and toiletries and then working through a full range of services such as counselling, skills training, medical referrals, family mediation, job preparation, creative workshops, and micro entrepreneurial opportunities.

CNC now carries the Medspresso range alongside its other gourmet products on their e-commerce platform. The new partners are an established and trusted name in food distribution and are built on exceptional customer service and quality products.

Charlene Shapiro, Founder & CEO of CNC said, "It is such a pleasure to form this partnership with a company such as M2Bio Sciences, who value both giving back to communities as well as providing customers with exceptional quality products as much as we do. The Medspresso products are fantastic and we are sure that our customers will enjoy them as much as we do. We are glad to have another team to support us in our Souper Troopers mission, together our impact will be immense."

"The fact that Charlene, Kerry and the team at CNC understand business is not only about making money but also about acting responsibly towards the environment and people who inhabit it made this partnership a no-brainer. We are super excited to begin several CSR activities with them as we, as a company, truly believe in uplifting other people along our journey of growing our Medspresso brand." said Jeff Robinson Wuhan General CEO.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc.

Wuhan General Group, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes a range of CBD-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso, Liviana and Handcrafted Delights brands. In addition, its wholly owned division, M2Bio is researching and developing indications for psilocybin new therapies that will help patients who suffer from addiction, mental illness, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. Wuhan is listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

About CNC

Kerry Hoffman - Marketing and CSI Co-Ordinator

kerry@cncproducts.co.za

Charlene Shapiro - Founder & CEO

Charlene@cncproducts.co.za

