Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 13 April 2021, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the "Company") issued from its block listing facility of 14 December 2020, 75,000 new Ordinary shares of 5 pence at a price of 281.30 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, there are 23,870,000 Ordinary shares available under the Company's block listing facility of 14 December 2020.

As a result of this issue, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue now stands at 301,143,920. There are no shares held in Treasury, therefore the total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 301,143,920.

The above figure of Ordinary shares with voting rights (301,143,920) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

13 April 2021