Three Dutch political parties have brought the forced labor issue to Parliament and have asked the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Sigrid Kaad, to report on the matter. Members of the Dutch parliament from the center-right Christian democratic party (CDA), the Social-democratic party (PvdA), and the Green political parties (GroenLinks) have submitted a series of questions on the alleged use of forced labor in the Chinese solar industry to the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Sigrid Kaad. The request for a hearing on the matter follows the publication ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...