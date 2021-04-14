Lu Bolden to Take Part in Distinguished Panel Discussing Latest Piracy Trends in the Industry

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Lu Bolden, Chief Revenue Officer, will participate in a virtual panel discussion from 1-1:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 19 during the StreamTV Sports Summit.

Titled, "Playing Defense The Fight Against Piracy," the five-person panel will share their experiences surrounding the need for media organizations and rights holders to protect expensive sports rights agreements. They'll also discuss to what extent it's possible to prevent footage from being shared and distributed on social platforms. Additionally, the panel will provide the latest insights regarding the actual anti-piracy tools and techniques organizations turn to for help. Alongside Bolden, the panel participants include:

Tony Maroulis, Principal Analyst, Ampere Analysis (panel moderator)

Mark Barron, Principal Solutions Engineer, Akamai

William Mao, Vice President, Global Media Rights Consulting, Octagon

Adam Neuman, Chief of Staff, Strategy and Operations Deputy General Counsel, Big Ten Conference

"Bad actors can significantly impact the bottom line for sports organizations and media organizations alike," Bolden said. "I'm pleased to take part in this distinguished panel that aims to help StreamTV Sport Summit attendees better understand the latest piracy threats as well as the techniques to protect themselves."

Register for the event here.

