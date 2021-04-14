Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2021) - HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HIRE) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, is pleased to announce that Christian Sgro, CPA, CA, CFA, Technology Research Analyst at Eight Capital, has initiated coverage on HIRE.

A copy of the research report may be obtained directly from Eight Capital by contacting Christian Sgro at csgro@viiiicapital.com or (647) 253-1133.

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is building a network of staffing, information technology and human resources consulting firms. HIRE assists its partners in navigating a changing world by providing growth solutions, with a particular emphasis on digital transformation. HIRE's partnership model emphasizes its partners' brand identity and independence while providing them with the resources, support and expertise necessary to grow their businesses further. HIRE provides clients with valuable advice while delivering innovative solutions, enhancing their human resources teams, and connecting them with the best people for their businesses.

For further information, please contact:

HIRE Technologies Inc.

Simon Dealy, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (647) 264-9196

Email: sdealy@hire.company

Web: hire.company

Notice to Reader

Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding HIRE's performance made by analysts are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of HIRE or its management. HIRE does not, by its reference above or distribution, imply its endorsement of, or concurrence with, such estimates, opinions, conclusions or forecasts. The information in no way should be construed or interpreted as, or as a part of, an offering or solicitation of securities. HIRE did not pay for the report referenced above.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

