PRESS RELEASE

SITI Networks launches SITI PlayTop Android TV

Set Top Box and iOS/Android Apps

NAGRA partners with SITI Networks to launch its first Android TV

set-top box in ain a fully secure ecosystem.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, (AZ), USA - April 14, 2021 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that SITI Networks Limited, an Essel Group Company and one of India's largest multi-system operators, has selected NAGRA's cardless content security solution for its forthcoming Android TV Set top box launch. This represents NAGRA's first Android TV project in India based on the Google MediaCAS framework for Android TV deployments.

Through its partnership with NAGRA, SITI Networks will be able to rapidly deploy both secure and market-leading Android TV services across its three-million strong subscriber base in India including a comprehensive content offering and access to a large library of applications.

"The launch of SITI PlayTop Set-Top Box and iOS/Android apps is a crucial part of SITI's expansion strategy in India. I would want to congratulate our infrastructure partner Nagra. They have worked with us step-by-step to seamlessly integrate their comprehensive support for Android TV through an end-to-end content protection ecosystem. The SITI PlayTop Set-Top Box will provide a next-generation, superior entertainment experience for our customers", said Suresh Sethiya, Director of Indian Cable Net Company Limited (ICNCL), a Joint Venture partner of SITI Networks Limited.

Designed with operational efficiency at its core, the NAGRA solution provides comprehensive support for Android TV through an end-to-end content protection ecosystem that can be extended at a time of an operator's choosing through additional options such as forensic watermarking and/or anti-piracy services.

Deployed "as a service," it enables operators to take advantage of reduced total cost of ownership and regular modular and cloud-driven updates and frameworks for both CAS and DRM integration, while ensuring the ecosystem remains protected from pirates.

"We are excited to bring our Next Gen SITI PlayTop Android Set Top Box to our customers. SITI has been at the forefront of delighting them with the latest technology. The launch of SITI PlayTop is another step in our commitment to provide them with Superior Entertainment Experience. We are delighted to partner with Nagra, who provides comprehensive support for Android TV through an end-to-end content protection ecosystem. This box will make any TV Smart while bringing SITI HD+ Digital Cable Television's ultimate viewing experience with a DVR facility", declared Anil Malhotra, CEO of SITI Networks Limited.

"We're proud to partner with SITI Networks on its continued expansion within the Indian market" said Stephane Le Dreau, Senior Vice President of Sales, APAC, at NAGRA. "The strength, level of innovation and unique features of NAGRA's content and service protection services for Android TV provides operators around the world with the tools they need to protect their content and rapidly deploy and protect their next-generation services against piracy."

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski.

About SITI Networks Limited

SITI Networks Limited is a part of the Essel Group, one of India's leading business houses with a diverse portfolio of assets in media, packaging, entertainment, technology-enabled services, infrastructure development, and education.

SITI Networks Limited is one of India's largest Multi System Operator (MSO). With ten digital head ends and a network of more than 33,000 km of optical fibre and coaxial cable, it provides its cable services in India's ~800+ Locations.

SITI Networks Limited deploys State-of-the-art technology for delivering multiple TV signals to enhance the consumer viewing experience. Its product range includes Digital & Analogue Cable Television, Broadband, and Local Television Channels. SITI Networks has been providing services in analog and digital mode, armed with the technical capability to provide features like Video on Demand, Pay per View, Over-The-Top content (OTT), Electronic Programming Guide (EPG), and Gaming through a Set-Top Box (STB). All products are marketed under the SITI brand name.

Media contacts

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group - Corporate Communications

Director Corporate Communications & Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com