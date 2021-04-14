Company to host business update conference call on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 6:00 PM CEST (Paris time) 12:00 noon (New York time)

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA, OTCQX: MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe-based and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (pCLE/nCLE) platform, announced today that it will publish its financial results for 2020 and Q1 2020 saleson Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 5:45 PM CEST (Paris time).

An English-language conference call will be held at 6:00 PM CEST, Paris time (12 noon, New York time), to review the financial results, recent operational accomplishments, 2021 outlook and answer questions

To access the conference call, please use one of the following dial-in numbers at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

USA: +1 646-722-4916

UK: +44 (0)20 7194 3759

FR: +33 (0)1 72 72 74 03

Followed by the PIN code: 96787831#

Following the live call, a replay will be available:

on the Mauna Kea website: https://www.maunakeatech.com/fr/investisseurs

- or by phone, during 90 days, please dial one of the following numbers:

USA: +1 (646) 722-4969

UK: +44 (0)20 3364 5147

FR: +33 (0)1 70 71 01 60

The passcode for the replay is 425000722#

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real-time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is revolutionizing the way physicians diagnose and treat patients making a transformative change in medicine. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005003/en/

Contacts:

United States

Mike Piccinino, CFA

Westwicke, an ICR Company

443-213-0500

France and Europe

NewCap Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

maunakea@newcap.eu