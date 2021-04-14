Expansion study planned upon definition of recommended dose to gather additional data

Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX) (Paris:ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the completion of patient recruitment in its Phase 1/2 brain cancer study with lead candidate, NOX-A12 plus radiotherapy. All three patients participating in the third and final dose cohort have been successfully enrolled and received initial treatment. NOXXON's Phase 1/2 clinical study is investigating three dose regimens of CXCL12 inhibitor, NOX-A12 (200, 400 and 600 mg/week), each combined with external beam radiotherapy in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients.

Once the last patient in the third cohort completes four weeks of therapy with NOX-A12 combined with radiotherapy, the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) will convene to assess the safety and tolerability of 600 mg NOX-A12 per week, the highest dose planned in the study. As outlined in the approved study protocol, it is planned for each patient to be treated with NOX-A12 for up to six months. Top-line data from this arm is planned to be available in November 2021.

"The combination of NOX-A12 and radiotherapy has been well tolerated by the participating patients so far. In the upcoming and final planned DSMB meeting, the safety of the highest dose tested will be assessed. Once patients have received treatment over a longer time period, the clinical investigators will analyze all available trial data to define the recommended dose for a Phase 2 glioblastoma study," said Prof. Frank Giordano, Director and Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University Hospital Bonn.

"Completing patient recruitment for this dose escalation study is an important step in the continued clinical assessment of our novel therapy for patients with difficult-to-treat and highly aggressive brain cancer. We are currently preparing the submission of a protocol amendment to allow the inclusion of additional patients with the goal of expanding the data base for the recommended Phase 2 dose. In addition, our expansion aims to create a basis for enrolling a broader group of patients in future studies, in particular brain cancer patients who would also receive chemotherapy in addition to NOX-A12. Notably, this would allow NOX-A12 to be tested in all first line glioblastoma patients," commented Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON.

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. NOXXON's lead program NOX-A12 has delivered final top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients published at the ESMO conference in September 2020 and based on the trial results, including overall survival and safety profile, further studies are being planned in pancreatic cancer. NOXXON is also studying NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy which has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. A trial of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit from standard chemotherapy has delivered preliminary data from the first cohort showing consistent tumor reductions. The company's second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/noxxon-pharma-ag

https://twitter.com/noxxon_pharma

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005678/en/

Contacts:

NOXXON Pharma N.V.

Aram Mangasarian, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +49 (0) 30 726247 0

amangasarian@noxxon.com

Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer and Valeria Fisher

Tel. +49 (0) 172 861 8540 and +49 (0) 175 804 1816

noxxon@trophic.eu

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Tel. +33 (0) 1 44 71 00 15

arouille@newcap.fr