Mittwoch, 14.04.2021
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 
14.04.21
17:02 Uhr
5,910 Euro
+0,140
+2,43 %
14.04.2021 | 18:22
DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi selected in the 'Industry recovery plan - strategic sectors'call for projects. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi selected in the 'Industry recovery plan - strategic sectors'call for projects. 
14-Apr-2021 / 17:48 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
 
2CRSi selected 
in the "Industry recovery plan - strategic sectors" 
call for projects 
 
 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), April 14, 2021 - 2CRSi (ticker: 2CRSI, ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of 
high-performance, energy-efficient IT servers, announces it has been selected by the French government as part of the 
"Industry recovery plan - strategic sectors" initiative, for its project to reshore critical activities to France. 
2CRSI will receive a subsidy of EUR800,000 for this project. 
 
In response to the unprecedented global health crisis, in September 2020, the French government set up a EUR100 billion 
recovery plan, with EUR35 billion earmarked for industry. While the overall objective is to modernise production 
facilities and support the digital and environmental transformation, the government intends to use this plan more 
specifically to ensure national sovereignty by establishing or reshoring production in strategic sectors including 
electronics. 
 
Within this framework, and fully in line with its local production strategy dating back ten years, 2CRSi submitted its 
project entitled "2CRSindustrie 4.0", which aims to repatriate the production activities of long-term partners from 
Asia to its site in Strasbourg. As well as making new customers and markets available to 2CRSi, the project also 
includes the extension, modernisation, and digitalisation of its production facilities and the rollout of a new ERP 
solution. 
 
Overall, the project represents an expected investment of EUR2.1 million over the next 14 months. As a winner of the call 
for project proposals organised by the French Ministry for Industry, 2CRSi will receive a subsidy of EUR800,000. 
 
Marie de Lauzon, COO of 2CRSi Group, said: "We are delighted to receive the government's support for this project, 
which will have a positive impact for the Group as well as for the entire electronic and IT industry in France. Over 
and above the economic benefits for 2CRSi, we are proud to be involved in this reshoring project, which will directly 
and indirectly create long-term local jobs, while reducing the carbon footprint of our manufacturing activities. These 
objectives are fully in line with 2CRSi's vision." 
 
- END - 
 
 
 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and 
environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of EUR141.1m. The 
Group today has approximately 350 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and 
network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris 
(ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: 
www.2crsi.com 
 
Contacts 
2CRSi        Actifin         Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon   Simon Derbanne      Jennifer Jullia 
COO         Financial Communication Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr   jjullia@actifin.fr 
+33 3 68 41 10 70  +33 1 56 88 11 14    +33 1 56 88 11 19 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - France Relance EN 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1184889 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1184889 14-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 11:49 ET (15:49 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
