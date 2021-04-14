DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi selected in the 'Industry recovery plan - strategic sectors'call for projects.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi selected in the 'Industry recovery plan - strategic sectors'call for projects. 14-Apr-2021 / 17:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release 2CRSi selected in the "Industry recovery plan - strategic sectors" call for projects Strasbourg (France), April 14, 2021 - 2CRSi (ticker: 2CRSI, ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient IT servers, announces it has been selected by the French government as part of the "Industry recovery plan - strategic sectors" initiative, for its project to reshore critical activities to France. 2CRSI will receive a subsidy of EUR800,000 for this project. In response to the unprecedented global health crisis, in September 2020, the French government set up a EUR100 billion recovery plan, with EUR35 billion earmarked for industry. While the overall objective is to modernise production facilities and support the digital and environmental transformation, the government intends to use this plan more specifically to ensure national sovereignty by establishing or reshoring production in strategic sectors including electronics. Within this framework, and fully in line with its local production strategy dating back ten years, 2CRSi submitted its project entitled "2CRSindustrie 4.0", which aims to repatriate the production activities of long-term partners from Asia to its site in Strasbourg. As well as making new customers and markets available to 2CRSi, the project also includes the extension, modernisation, and digitalisation of its production facilities and the rollout of a new ERP solution. Overall, the project represents an expected investment of EUR2.1 million over the next 14 months. As a winner of the call for project proposals organised by the French Ministry for Industry, 2CRSi will receive a subsidy of EUR800,000. Marie de Lauzon, COO of 2CRSi Group, said: "We are delighted to receive the government's support for this project, which will have a positive impact for the Group as well as for the entire electronic and IT industry in France. Over and above the economic benefits for 2CRSi, we are proud to be involved in this reshoring project, which will directly and indirectly create long-term local jobs, while reducing the carbon footprint of our manufacturing activities. These objectives are fully in line with 2CRSi's vision." - END - About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of EUR141.1m. The Group today has approximately 350 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Jennifer Jullia COO Financial Communication Financial PR investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr +33 3 68 41 10 70 +33 1 56 88 11 14 +33 1 56 88 11 19 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - France Relance EN =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1184889 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

