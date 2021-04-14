Neutra Corp: Neutra Now on Zoovu Platform, Giving VIVIS New Way to Reach Potential CBD Customers

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) has been listed on the Zoovu platform, a online resource that will enable subsidiary VIVIS to better connect with potential customers looking to learn more about the company's hemp-based products.

"This is an exciting new way to get ourselves out in front of an entirely new marketplace," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "Shoppers interested in quality, lab-tested CBD can use the Zoovu platform to easily search for products that meet their needs. They'll find VIVIS and be able to learn what makes us better than the competition in satisfying their CBD requirements. It's a great way to spread the word about VIVIS and grow about customer base."

Zoovu is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that supports a digital commerce search strategy. It utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to engage in dynamic conversations with searchers to help them identify their needs and suitable products that satisfy them. It does this through needs-based language and a user-friendly experience.

VIVIS will be one of the first CBD companies using Zoovu. Several major global corporations are already Zoovu clients, including Microsoft, Amazon, Canon, 3M and Whirlpool.

VIVIS and parent Neutra have made tremendous strides since January in getting in front of more customers and creating new markets.

Neutra is currently in negotiation with a number of national and regional big box stores. The company is also talking with a Mexican distributor about opening that market for VIVIS. Neutra set a new company sales record in March thanks to its new national sales force.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:

Sydney Jim

888-433-4033

info@neutrainc.com

SOURCE: Neutra Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640402/Neutra-Now-on-Zoovu-Platform-Giving-VIVIS-New-Way-to-Reach-Potential-CBD-Customers