Limitless Earth Plc - Holding(s) in Company

14 April 2021

LIMITLESS EARTH PLC

("Limitless" or the "Company")

Holding(s) in Company

Limitless Earth plc, an AIM quoted investing company, advises that, on 12 April 2021, it received two notifications of holdings in the Company's ordinary shares from Baloise Life (Liechtenstein) AG relating to historic transactions. Baloise Life (Liechtenstein) AG holds 4,100,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 6.27 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital. Both notifications are included in full below.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: LIMITLESS EARTH PLC, Suite 2, Northside House, Mount Pleasant, Barnet, Hertfordshire, England, EN4 9EB, Company Number 08810879

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Baloise Life (Liechtenstein) AG City and country of registered office (if applicable) Balzers, Liechtenstein 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 05/12/2016 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 12.04.2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3,52% 3,52% 2,300,000 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 0

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) GB00BKXP5L71 1,800,000 2,75% SUBTOTAL 8. A 1,800,000 2,75% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Physical or cash

settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 10.In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion Balzers, Liechtenstein Date of completion 08.04.2021

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: LIMITLESS EARTH PLC, Suite 2, Northside House, Mount Pleasant, Barnet, Hertfordshire, England, EN4 9EB, Company Number 08810879

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Baloise Life (Liechtenstein) AG City and country of registered office (if applicable) Balzers, Liechtenstein 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 12/02/2017 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 12.04.2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6,27% 6,27% 4,100,000 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 3,52% 3,52%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) GB00BKXP5L71 4,100,000 6,27% SUBTOTAL 8. A 4,100,000 6,27% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Physical or cash

settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 10.In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi