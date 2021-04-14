Link Global Technologies Inc.: Link Global Technologies Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, & FinTech Conference April 27, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ("LINK" or the "Company"), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining and data hosting operations, is pleased to announce it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference. The conference is being held on April 27, 2021, virtually.

Stephen Jenkins, CEO and President of Link, will give an overview of Links' journey to become the most innovative power solutions supplier for hosting and self mining cryptocurrency. The Company's unique power agnostic approach, allows for quick pivots towards the most efficient and profitable solution. Mr. Jenkins will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to join the conference.

If you would like to listen to the Company's presentation or book a one-on-one conversation please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/crypto) to register for the conference.

About Link Global Technologies Inc.

Link is engaged in providing infrastructure and operating expertise for digital mining and data hosting operations. Link's objectives include locating and securing, for lease and option to purchase, properties with access to low-cost, reliable power, and deploying this low-cost power to conduct digital mining and supply clean energy and infrastructure for other data-hosting services.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION. This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

