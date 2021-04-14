Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Defines a New Category in Cloud Services with Launch of Rackspace Elastic Engineering

Designed with cloud native thinking, this 'do with' approach gives customers on-demand access to a dedicated pod of cloud engineers working alongside their team to deliver cloud outcomes while empowering ongoing innovation

SAN ANTONIO, April 14, 2021(NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, announced the launch of their new service model designed to help customers build and operate modern cloud environments, Rackspace Elastic Engineering. While traditional cloud managed services are fixed scope and focused on infrastructure operations, Rackspace Elastic Engineering helps customers embrace a cloud native approach while delivering ongoing innovation, modernization, and transformation, in addition to world-class 24x7x365 operations. Releasing today to support all three major public cloud providers, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Rackspace Elastic Engineering marks the beginning of a significant shift in Rackspace Technology's approach to managed cloud support.



"Customers gain the most from cloud technologies when workloads, teams, and processes are transformed to a more cloud native and agile operating model. Traditional managed services struggle to deliver in these environments due to inflexible scope and contract structures," said Tolga Tarhan, Chief Technology Officer, Rackspace Technology. "Rackspace Elastic Engineering combines our unmatched operational expertise with flexible, modern, cloud native engineering services."

At the core of the Rackspace Elastic Engineering model are "Pods" - groups of nine architects and engineers focused on cloud engineering. Customers always work with the same Pod familiar with their team and environment and consume Rackspace Elastic Engineering services by subscribing to fractional capacity from their Pod through flexible monthly tiers. This unique delivery model provides high customer affinity and allows the Pod to serve as an extension of the customer's team while delivering transformative, best-practices-led, engineering, and operations services.

As more customers embrace a cloud native approach, their teams are increasingly transforming toward DevOps-focused operating models. With DevOps approaches, the boundaries between infrastructure and applications, and "build" and "operate" have become increasingly blurry. At the same time, large monolithic outsourcing contracts are unable to provide flexibility for modern cloud adoption, leading to stagnation and inefficient use of cloud technologies. In response to these trends, organizations are demanding more customized engineering and operations capabilities from their partners. Recognizing these shifts, Rackspace Elastic Engineering delivers a new model for an ongoing partnership with customers that's built on the foundation of agile and DevOps disciplines, and backed by decades of Rackspace Technology operational expertise and Fanatical ExperienceTM.

Rackspace Technology will be hosting an online event, "Leveling Up IT Operations for the Cloud Evolution" on April 16th at 10:00 am CDT to coincide with the launch of Rackspace Elastic Engineering. Click here to register.

For more information about Rackspace Elastic Engineering visit: https://www.rackspace.com/hub/elastic-engineering.

