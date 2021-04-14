Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.04.2021 | 19:04
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 14

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared fourth quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2021 as follows. These dividends are payable on 17 May 2021 to shareholders on the register on 23 April 2021. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 22 April 2021.

Share classDividend Amount
UK Equity Shares2.15p
Global Equity Income Shares2.45p

No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or Managed Liquidity Shares.

These dividends each represent an increase of 0.05p per share over the fourth interim dividends paid last year. Aggregate dividends for the year are as follows:

20212020
UK Equity Shares6.65p6.60p
Global Equity Income Shares7.10p7.05p
Managed Liquidity Shares-0.80p

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
14 April 2021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.