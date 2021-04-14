Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared fourth quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2021 as follows. These dividends are payable on 17 May 2021 to shareholders on the register on 23 April 2021. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 22 April 2021.

Share class Dividend Amount UK Equity Shares 2.15p Global Equity Income Shares 2.45p

No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or Managed Liquidity Shares.

These dividends each represent an increase of 0.05p per share over the fourth interim dividends paid last year. Aggregate dividends for the year are as follows:

2021 2020 UK Equity Shares 6.65p 6.60p Global Equity Income Shares 7.10p 7.05p Managed Liquidity Shares - 0.80p

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

14 April 2021