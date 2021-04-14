Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, April 14
Invesco Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends
The Directors have declared fourth quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2021 as follows. These dividends are payable on 17 May 2021 to shareholders on the register on 23 April 2021. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 22 April 2021.
|Share class
|Dividend Amount
|UK Equity Shares
|2.15p
|Global Equity Income Shares
|2.45p
No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or Managed Liquidity Shares.
These dividends each represent an increase of 0.05p per share over the fourth interim dividends paid last year. Aggregate dividends for the year are as follows:
|2021
|2020
|UK Equity Shares
|6.65p
|6.60p
|Global Equity Income Shares
|7.10p
|7.05p
|Managed Liquidity Shares
|-
|0.80p
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
14 April 2021